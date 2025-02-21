Two North West cities have been named among the cheapest places to visit this Easter.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester and Liverpool have both been ranked for budget-friendly British city breaks.

With Easter weekend being the next set of bank holidays to plan a getaway, new research from Leisure Lakes Bikes, a leading UK mountain bike supplier, has ranked 10 British cities to reveal where you can enjoy the most budget-friendly break this Easter.

Manchester and Liverpool have both been ranked in the top 10 for budget-friendly British city breaks. | Pexels

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research measured important city break metrics, including:

Number of budget hotels nearby with availability.

Number of budget restaurants nearby.

Average hotel price for Easter weekend (per night, based on two people).

Number of bike tours.

Number of cycling routes.

The results with were as follows:

London - 100. Birmingham - 35.74. Manchester - 30.81. Leeds - 27.52. Liverpool - 24.58. Glasgow - 23.93. Bristol - 17.58. Sheffield -17.57. Cardiff - 15.95. Edinburgh - 13.16.

Ben Mercer, director at Leisure Lakes Bikes , a leading UK mountain bikes supplier, said: “Easter weekend is an ideal time to soak up another British city and be a tourist for a couple of days, especially while the cities are alive with people.

“With a monthly average of 27,100 online searches made for “bike hire” in 2024, across the UK, we are a nation that loves to jump on a hired bike for our short journeys.”

To view the data click HERE.