North West cities named in top 10 cheapest places to visit this Easter

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 11:30 BST

Two North West cities have been named among the cheapest places to visit this Easter.

Manchester and Liverpool have both been ranked for budget-friendly British city breaks.

With Easter weekend being the next set of bank holidays to plan a getaway, new research from Leisure Lakes Bikes, a leading UK mountain bike supplier, has ranked 10 British cities to reveal where you can enjoy the most budget-friendly break this Easter.

Manchester and Liverpool have both been ranked in the top 10 for budget-friendly British city breaks. | Pexels

The research measured important city break metrics, including:

  • Number of budget hotels nearby with availability.
  • Number of budget restaurants nearby.
  • Average hotel price for Easter weekend (per night, based on two people).
  • Number of bike tours.
  • Number of cycling routes.

The results with were as follows:

    London - 100.

    Birmingham - 35.74.

    Manchester - 30.81.

    Leeds - 27.52.

    Liverpool - 24.58.

    Glasgow - 23.93.

    Bristol - 17.58.

    Sheffield -17.57.

    Cardiff - 15.95.

    Edinburgh - 13.16.

Ben Mercer, director at Leisure Lakes Bikes, a leading UK mountain bikes supplier, said: “Easter weekend is an ideal time to soak up another British city and be a tourist for a couple of days, especially while the cities are alive with people.

“With a monthly average of 27,100 online searches made for “bike hire” in 2024, across the UK, we are a nation that loves to jump on a hired bike for our short journeys.”

