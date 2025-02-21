North West cities named in top 10 cheapest places to visit this Easter
Manchester and Liverpool have both been ranked for budget-friendly British city breaks.
With Easter weekend being the next set of bank holidays to plan a getaway, new research from Leisure Lakes Bikes, a leading UK mountain bike supplier, has ranked 10 British cities to reveal where you can enjoy the most budget-friendly break this Easter.
The research measured important city break metrics, including:
- Number of budget hotels nearby with availability.
- Number of budget restaurants nearby.
- Average hotel price for Easter weekend (per night, based on two people).
- Number of bike tours.
- Number of cycling routes.
The results with were as follows:
London - 100.
Birmingham - 35.74.
Manchester - 30.81.
Leeds - 27.52.
Liverpool - 24.58.
Glasgow - 23.93.
Bristol - 17.58.
Sheffield -17.57.
Cardiff - 15.95.
Edinburgh - 13.16.
Ben Mercer, director at Leisure Lakes Bikes, a leading UK mountain bikes supplier, said: “Easter weekend is an ideal time to soak up another British city and be a tourist for a couple of days, especially while the cities are alive with people.
“With a monthly average of 27,100 online searches made for “bike hire” in 2024, across the UK, we are a nation that loves to jump on a hired bike for our short journeys.”
To view the data click HERE.
