The latest university league tables for the UK have been published by the Complete University Guide, providing rankings for every institution in Liverpool and the North West.

Each of the country’s 130 universities and is given an overall score out of 100 based on ten measures: entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, research intensity, academic services spend, spending on student facilities, continuation, student-staff ratio, graduate prospects and outcomes. The universities are then ranked to help prospective students choose where they will continue their education.

The North West of England has twelve universities, with some placing far higher on the national league tables than others. Referring to the 2025 edition of the Complete University Guide, we have compiled a list of rankings for the region, from best to worst.

1 . Lancaster University, Lancaster Taking the number one spot in the North West is Lancaster University, with a national ranking of 11 and an overall score of 84 out of 100. Photo: JILL JENNINGS

2 . University of Liverpool, Liverpool In second place for the North West is the University of Liverpool. Moving up six places from last year, the university came 18th in the national ranking, with an overall score of 78 out of 100. Photo: University of Liverpool Faculty of Health CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

3 . University of Manchester, Manchester In third place for the region is the University of Manchester, which placed 22nd nationally. It achieved an overall score of 77 out of 100. Photo: Contributed