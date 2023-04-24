The Northern Lights are set to be visible in parts of the UK once more after stargazers were treated to a bout of the colourful phenomenon over the weekend.

Sky-watchers across Liverpool may be in for a treat tonight (Monday, April 24) as the Northern Lights are set to be visible once more. It comes after some parts of the UK were lucky enough to witness the dazzling phenomenon on Sunday night (April 23).

The Northern Lights , also known as Aurora Borealis, were sparked after a severe geomagnetic storm hit the Northern Hemisphere. The storm didn’t pose a threat to Earth but it did produce spectacular dancing lights in the skies over more regions than normal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And on Sunday night, thousands of people as far south as Cornwall had a front row seat, with high levels of magnetic activity reported around the British Isles. AuroraWatch UK , a page run by astronomers at the University of Lancaster, has issued a "red alert" as of 7:54am BST, meaning aurora sightings across the UK are considered to be likely.

The statement added that the weather forecast is better for Monday and tonight may be the best opportunity to get a good view of the Northern Lights. The Met Office also confirmed the news in a statement that read: “In Scotland and northern England you may be able to spot the #Aurora Borealis tonight, though there will be too much cloud for most.”

How to see the Northern Lights

Advertisement

Advertisement

People often travel to the northernmost countries of the world to witness the Aurora Borealis, such as Iceland and Norway. But the phenomenon is not as rare a sight in the UK as you might think.

In fact, the Northern Lights are frequently seen in Scotland and certain parts of northern England. However, such a bright exhibition is unusual in southern England.

In order to have the best chance of seeing the light show, experts always recommend that stargazers should consult their weather forecast and set up camp somewhere far away from the light pollution of towns and cities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Magical photos show the Aurora Borealis on display in the UK.

You also need clear conditions, and to find a really dark part of your area to get a good look at them. So safety protocol, such as not going alone, bringing a torch and the right equipment as well as wrapping up warm are all very much advised.

Liverpool weather forecast (April 24)

Advertisement

Advertisement