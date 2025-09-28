Birkenhead, Wirral. | Tim Ung - stock.adobe.com

A mum has hit out at Wirral Council after a massive surge in money paid to lawyers to defend itself against parents, with the local authority having been taken to court 139 times by families last year.

The cases are related to disputes over decisions made by the council over whether a child is entitled to support due to special education needs or disabilities (SEND). The borough has seen a massive increase in requests for support in recent years.

In recent months, the council published an action plan detailing how it is going to improve services after years of failings and comply with a government notice. The Department for Education has said there has been improvements but more progress is needed.

In its action plan, Wirral Council said: “The risk of increasing demand remains a high one. In addition there is an ongoing issue in relation to the increasing number of mediation appeals and tribunals in relation to the local authority’s decision making.”

Sue Peacock, who provides advice and support for parents of children with SEND, contacted the LDRS after a Freedom of Information request revealed a massive surge in costs related to what she described as a broad brush use of barristers. These barristers are used by Wirral Council to represent the local authority at SEND tribunals.

Tribunals are appeals of council decisions overseen by the courts and there were 243 cases in the last two years. However in the last financial year which ended in March 2025, the council spent £137,518 of legal counsel, up from £11,668 the year before.

However Mrs Peacock said staff, as they do at some councils, should be defending their decisions to avoid making the wrong ones in future. This would also avoid “a David and Goliath situation” where parents are having to go up against legal professionals and the mum feels the money could be better spent elsewhere.

At the beginning of this year, Wirral Council doubled the size of its SEND caseworker team following a multi-million pound investment from councillors. The promise was this new and expanded team would have seen improvements several months ago.

However in July 2024, the number of educational, health and care plans (EHCPs) for children with SEND delivered on time was 26%. The latest figures for May 2025 show this was 8.7%.

This is partly because the council has been focusing on bringing historic cases down. However the latest figures show one child had to wait nearly two years for support and overall there are 647 open cases that are late.

Assistant director Adrian Leach on September 22 said the council’s delivery of EHCPs was steadily improving with the average wait time having now decreased by 50 days.

Decisions around assessments within six weeks are up 47% with average wait times down to 11 weeks from 36. The number of families waiting for assessments has also gone from 1,000 in January to 370 by June.

However Mrs Peacock said the focus on old cases was leaving a lot of families coming through the system without support, telling the LDRS: “If progress is being made within the department, it hasn’t filtered down to the day to day lived experience of families.

“Families are having to take their case to tribunals which means they feel the council is making the wrong decisions. If things were getting better and things were truly improving, you would start to see those figures going down, not going up.”

She added: “I would always like to be optimistic but I kind of go back to 14 years ago when my oldest was in the system and the number of people I have sat with over those years, the number of times I have heard they are going to change and I am here 14 years later listening to the same things.

“Nothing is changing. People are coming to me nearly 14 to 15 years later telling me the same experiences that I went through.”

Wirral Council was approached for comment.

When the council was issued with a new notice in June by the government highlighting progress, Wirral Council leader Cllr Paula Basnett said she would ensure progress would continue, adding: “Children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities rely on us, to be doing all we can to set them up to live as independently and full a life as possible.

“We recognise there is much work to be done and we will stay focused on that until we are delivering consistently good outcomes for our younger residents.”

Simon Banks, Wirral Place Director at NHS Cheshire and Merseyside, previously said: “There has been significant work with children and young people and their families and carers to improve how agencies work together to deliver better on SEND.

“There is also more to do to ensure that children and young people with SEND get the right support from the right professional in the right environment that meets their needs. We will work with providers of NHS support in Wirral to improve their offer to children and young people with SEND.”