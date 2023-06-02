The Premium Bond winners for June 2023 have been revealed by National Savings and Investments (NS&I) - and Liverpool and Wirral residents are among the lucky winners. The region missed out on the £1m jackpot this month, which went to residents in Essex and South Gloucestershire.
One bond holder from Liverpool also scooped a £50,000 prize. In total, Liverpool and the surrounding area accounted for 15 winners this month.
Find out if you won one of the June Premium Bonds and what you need to do to claim your prize here.
What is a Premium Bond and how do I enter the prize draw?
Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment product that offer the possibility to earn interest or a regular dividend income. The bonds are acquired through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw which gives a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax free.
To participate, you must spend a minimum of £25, and you can continue to purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the £50,000 maximum holding amount. For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize.
To acquire Premium Bonds, visit the NS&I website.
Who were the big Premium Bonds UK winners in June 2023?
In June 2023, two winners receiving the grand prize of £1 million were from different parts of the UK. The first bond, purchased in July 2005 by an Essex resident, carried the number 83TX260795. The second jackpot winner for this month was a South Gloucestershire resident who has held the bond since December 2020 and won with number 429WV622861.
What were the winning numbers for Liverpool and Wirral in June 2023?
There are a total of 15 lucky individuals from Liverpool and Wirral, with one scooping a £50,000 prize. These are the winning bond numbers:
- 199NN056689 (purchased November 2012) - £50,0000
- 317QP945915 (purchased Decemer 2017) - £25,000
- 317QP945915 (purchased November 2011) - £25,000
- 304LN441772 (purchased June 2017) - £10,000
- 141TF721224 (purchased August 2008) - £10,000
- 44ZW891748 (purchased July 1995) - £10,000
- 302LX643017 (purchased May 2017) - £5,000
- 322YL548634 (purchased February 2018) - £5,000
- 331EG148326 (purchased May 2018) - £5,000
- 153QD295556 (purchased March 2009) - £5,000
- 502HJ201869 (purchased June 2022) - £5,000
- 502HJ201869 (purchased June 2019) - £5,000
- 220YK792129 (purchased May 2014) - £5,000
- 371YG944624 (purchased October 2019) - £5,000
- 285WN115947 (purchased October 2016) - £5,000
The full list of winners can be found on the NS&I website.