The Premium Bond winners for June 2023 have been revealed - are you one of the lucky winners in Liverpool?

The Premium Bond winners for June 2023 have been revealed by National Savings and Investments (NS&I) - and Liverpool and Wirral residents are among the lucky winners. The region missed out on the £1m jackpot this month, which went to residents in Essex and South Gloucestershire.

One bond holder from Liverpool also scooped a £50,000 prize. In total, Liverpool and the surrounding area accounted for 15 winners this month.

Find out if you won one of the June Premium Bonds and what you need to do to claim your prize here.

What is a Premium Bond and how do I enter the prize draw?

Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment product that offer the possibility to earn interest or a regular dividend income. The bonds are acquired through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw which gives a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax free.

To participate, you must spend a minimum of £25, and you can continue to purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the £50,000 maximum holding amount. For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize.

To acquire Premium Bonds, visit the NS&I website .

Who were the big Premium Bonds UK winners in June 2023?

In June 2023, two winners receiving the grand prize of £1 million were from different parts of the UK. The first bond, purchased in July 2005 by an Essex resident, carried the number 83TX260795. The second jackpot winner for this month was a South Gloucestershire resident who has held the bond since December 2020 and won with number 429WV622861.

What were the winning numbers for Liverpool and Wirral in June 2023?

There are a total of 15 lucky individuals from Liverpool and Wirral, with one scooping a £50,000 prize. These are the winning bond numbers:

199NN056689 (purchased November 2012) - £50,0000 317QP945915 (purchased Decemer 2017) - £25,000 317QP945915 (purchased November 2011) - £25,000 304LN441772 (purchased June 2017) - £10,000 141TF721224 (purchased August 2008) - £10,000 44ZW891748 (purchased July 1995) - £10,000 302LX643017 (purchased May 2017) - £5,000 322YL548634 (purchased February 2018) - £5,000 331EG148326 (purchased May 2018) - £5,000 153QD295556 (purchased March 2009) - £5,000 502HJ201869 (purchased June 2022) - £5,000 502HJ201869 (purchased June 2019) - £5,000 220YK792129 (purchased May 2014) - £5,000 371YG944624 (purchased October 2019) - £5,000 285WN115947 (purchased October 2016) - £5,000