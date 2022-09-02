One lucky winner from Sefton takes home the jackpot prize of £1 million.

NS&I Premium Bonds September draw: what are the winning bond numbers in Liverpool?

It’s been a fantastic start to September for lucky investors with National Savings and Investments , including a £1,000,000 jackpot winner from Sefton. NS&I has announced that two individuals have won the £1,000,000 jackpot prize - one in Sefton and the other in West Sussex.Liverpool and the Merseyside region have had a large number of lucky winners with a total of 37 individuals walking away with a win ranging from £1,000 to £1,000,000.Here’s what you need to know about the September Premium Bond winners and how to check if you’re one too.

What is a Premium Bond and how do I enter the prize draw?

Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment that offers individuals the chance to earn interest or a regular dividend income.

These bonds can be acquired through NS&I and are then entered into a monthly prize draw giving those who entered a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free.

To participate, you must spend a minimum of £25, and you can continue to purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the £50,000 maximum holding amount.

For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize.

To acquire Premium Bonds, visit the NS&I website .

Who were the big Premium Bonds UK winners in September?

In September 2022, two residents received the grand total prize of £1,000,000 with one hailing from the Merseyside region.

The first bond, purchased in August 2020, was from Sefton and carried the number 409PT785413.

The second jackpot winner for this month was a West Sussex resident who has held the bond since February 2018 and won with the following number: 324MB318235

What were the winning numbers for Liverpool and Merseyside in September 2022?

There have been numerous winners across Liverpool and Merseyside. One individual from the Sefton area claimed the jackpot prize of £1,000,000 whereas Wirral held the largest number of small-prize winners with 13 residents winning £1,000.

409PT785413 (Sefton) - £1,000,000

415MA204079 (Liverpool) - £50,000

270EV293748 (Wirral) - £50,000

261MR214701 (Merseyside) - £50,000

419AY208062 (Liverpool) - £5,000

228JX025634 (Liverpool) - £1,000

215NT951778 (Liverpool) - £1,000

398QB879851 (Liverpool) - £1,000

52FN524611 (Liverpool) - £1,000

351EY547998 (Liverpool) - £1,000

453QE078571 (Liverpool) - £1,000

399MM128874 (Wirral) -£25,000

213ZT870733 (Wirral) - £5,000

114JG228782 (Wirral) - £1,000

367KZ670630 (Wirral) - £1,000

205DB236066 (Wirral) - £1,000

42PQ135849 (Wirral) - £1,000

404BL326546 (Wirral) - £1,000

419GZ601562 (Wirral) - £1,000

451RR675218 (Wirral) - £1,000

263QL737910 (Wirral) - £1,000

291WE266316 (Wirral) - £1,000

453EN237161 (Wirral) - £1,000

295VX237964 (Wirral) - £1,000

261SY831752 (WIrral) - £1,000

128SS793963 (Merseyside) - £1,000

147TH434004 (Merseyside) - £1,000

452BQ538478 (Merseyside) - £1,000

475MZ350504 (Merseyside) - £1,000

181SY769811 (Merseyside) - £1,000

255PR094228 (Merseyside) - £1,000

341CW791443 (Merseyside) - £1,000

499RE625246 (Merseyside) - £1,000

321GQ328717 (Merseyside) - £1,000

490LJ508736 (Merseyside) - £1,000

453NJ309568 (Merseyside) - £1,000

427ZD132656 (Merseyside) - £1,000