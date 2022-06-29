Staff and students have been safely evacuated following reports of a smell of gas.

A primary school and a nursery in Bootle have been evacuated following reports of a smell of gas in the area.

Sefton Council say staff and students at Bedford Primary and Cambridge Nursery safely vacated the premises as a precaution.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at Cambridge Road and Quarry Road to conduct an investigation.

Merseyside’s gas emergency service Cadent are also on site and said the school were right to take the ‘very understandable safety-first precaution to evacuate’.

Bedford Primary School, Quarry Road, Bootle. Image: Google

Local residents have been advised to close their windows and avoid the area if possible.

A spokesperson for Sefton Council said: “Following reports of a smell of gas in the area, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service have been in attendance at Cambridge Road, Bootle.

“Staff and students from Cambridge Road Nursery and Bedford Primary have been evacuated as a precautionary measure so investigations can take place.

"All children and staff have been safely evacuated and parents have been notified, there have been no reports of ill-health as a result of this incident.