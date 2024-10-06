The story of how Oasis 'were almost a Liverpool band'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In August of 1994, Definitely Maybe jumped into the Official UK Album Charts at No.1, becoming the fastest-selling debut album at the time. Now, with Oasis reforming 15 years on from their split, we've been investigating the connections the band has to Liverpool.

First of all, Oasis played at the world-famous Cavern Club here in Liverpool in the summer of 1992 - whilst still on the road towards stardom. They’ve even been called ‘the greatest living Beatles tribute band’ due to the influence of the Fab Four.

Cavern Club Director Jon Keats toldLiverpoolWorld: "As a company, we'd only taken the Cavern over in 1991. Noel was asked about playing the Cavern years later - you'd think it's The Beatles, it's the Cavern, bucket list - but he is actually quoted as saying he was a little bit disappointed because when he played here, it was more like a wine bar. I remember when we first took over, and it was."

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher and the last drum kit used on tour by the last drummer of Oasis. | Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images and Emily Bonner

On display in the Cavern is the last drum kit used on tour by the last drummer of Oasis, Chris Sharrock. Chris is a good friend of the club and has loaned the kit to them to display. However, that is another connection that the city has to the Mancunian band.

Jon said: "In the early days, they were almost a Liverpool band because Liverpool's legendary band, The Real People, were friends with Oasis. They recorded their early demos here in Liverpool and helped hone that early Oasis sound which is very like The Real People sound themselves. It's been acknowledged throughout the years and there's a co-writing credit with The Real People."

Watch the video to explore more links between Liverpool and Oasis.

Since announcing their reunion tour, demand for Oasis shows has been unprecedented. The Gallagher brothers even announced new concert dates before tickets even went on sale.