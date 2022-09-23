4. St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School - Good

Published in January 2022, the OFSTED report for St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School states: “Pupils work and play harmoniously together. They behave well. Children in the early years learn to take turns and to share. Pupils said that adults deal with any bullying quickly and effectively. They appreciate the support that staff give them when they are worried or upset. This helps pupils to feel safe and well cared for in school."