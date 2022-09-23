These local schools have impressed OFSTED and been ranked as ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’
Children across the country have recently begun their new adventures at primary school.
St Helens boasts a number of brilliant schools, and we have compiled a list of those that have received the highest OFSTED ranking, of ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’, up to September 2022.
OFSTED is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale.
At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.
Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
Take a look to see how your school ranks.
1. St Austin’s Catholic Primary - Good
Published in July 2022, the OFSTED report for St Austin’s Catholic Primary School reads: “Pupils are happy at school. They enjoy attending the breakfast club, where they catch up with their friends. They also take part in different after-school clubs. These opportunities help pupils to pursue their interests in areas such as art, music, singing and sports. Pupils are especially keen to enhance their skills in gymnastics, judo, swimming and dancing."
2. St John Vianney Catholic Primary School - Good
Published in May 2022, the OFSTED report for St John Vianney Catholic Primary School reads: “Staff expect pupils to try their best and achieve well. Most pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), achieve well across a range of subjects. Teachers strive to make learning interesting and fun for pupils."
3. Ashurst Primary School - Good
Published in May 2022, the OFSTED report for Ashurst Primary School states: “Pupils, parents, carers and staff are proud to be a part of this happy, caring and busy school. Children in the early years, along with any new pupils across the school, are given a warm welcome. They settle into school life quickly. "
4. St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School - Good
Published in January 2022, the OFSTED report for St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School states: “Pupils work and play harmoniously together. They behave well. Children in the early years learn to take turns and to share. Pupils said that adults deal with any bullying quickly and effectively. They appreciate the support that staff give them when they are worried or upset. This helps pupils to feel safe and well cared for in school."