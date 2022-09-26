These local schools have impressed OFSTED during inspections.
Sefton is a popular area for families and has a number of secondary schools. We have compiled a list of those that have received the highest OFSTED rankings, of ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’, up to September 2022.
OFSTED is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale.
At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.
Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
Please note, special schools and schools with academy status are not included.
1. Birkdale High School - Good
Published in September 2022, the OFSTED report for Birkdale High School states: “Pupils feel safe when they are in school. They know who to speak with if they are worried or upset. Pupils told inspectors that bullying of any sort is not common. They said that, usually, staff handle these incidents well when they do occur."
2. Range High School - Good
Published in May 2022, the OFSTED report for Range High School states: “Pupils are now learning more than they did in the past. This is because leaders have raised their expectations of pupils’ behaviour and their achievement. Pupils’ behaviour is positive most of the time. In lessons, most pupils concentrate and work hard. Pupils socialise well in the playground and in the dining hall."
3. Maricourt Catholic High School - Good
Published in May 2022, the OFSTED report for Maricourt Catholic High School states: “Leaders have put in place a curriculum which has the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) suite of subjects at its heart. They have strengthened the modern foreign languages curriculum in key stage 3. This has increased the number of pupils who choose to study this subject at key stage 4. As a result, the proportion of pupils following the EBacc suite of subjects is rising."
4. Maghull High School - Good
Published in January 2022, the OFSTED for Maghull High School states: “Leaders have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour and of what they can achieve. They want pupils to be independent and resilient. Pupils rise to this challenge. They appreciate the support that they receive from staff. This helps pupils to develop their confidence. Pupils are prepared well for the next stage of their education.”
Photo: Google