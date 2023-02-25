These local schools have impressed Osted and been ranked as ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.

Merseyside has a range of excellent secondary schools, which have received ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ Ofsted ratings, and Wirral is no exception.

Osted is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale. At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.

Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

We have compiled a list of secondary schools to receive the highest rankings*, up to February 2023. Did your child’s school make the list?

*Please note academy status, independent and special schools are not included.

1 . Wirral good and outstanding secondary schools These are the secondary schools in Wirral, rated good or outstanding by Ofsted. Photo: John Devlin Photo Sales

2 . Birkenhead High School Academy - Outstanding Published in November 2015, the Ofsted report for Birkenhead High School Academy states: “The leadership of teaching and learning is outstanding. The standards set for the quality of teaching, learning and assessment are exceptionally high.” Photo Sales

3 . Pensby High School - Good Published in February 2018, the Ofsted report for Pensby High School reads: “ The headteacher provides strong, effective leadership. He has been successful in ensuring that Pensby High School provides a good standard of education following the amalgamation of two schools in 2015." Photo Sales

4 . St Anselm’s College - Good Published in July 2019, the Ofsted report for St Anselm’s College states: “Leaders have overcome the shortcomings identified at the previous inspection. They provide a good quality of education.  Senior leadership, including that of the deputy headteachers, is a strength of the school." Photo Sales