These local schools have impressed OFSTED and been ranked as ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’
Next week, children across the country will be beginning their new adventures at secondary school.
Wirral boasts a number of brilliant schools, and we have compiled a list of those that have received the highest OFSTED ranking, of ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’, up to September 2022.
OFSTED is the regulatory body responsible for visiting schools across the country and grading them on a four-point scale.
At the bottom of the scale is ‘inadequate’, followed by ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.
Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
Please note, schools with academy status are not included.
1. The Oldershaw School - Good
Published in May 2022, the OFSTED report for The Oldershaw School states: “The Oldershaw School is a community founded on kindness to others. Pupils, and students in the sixth form, told inspectors that they feel happy and safe at school. They are friendly and courteous, showing respect to others. Parents and carers are also supportive of the school."
2. Hilbre High School - Good
Published in December 2021, the OFSTED report for Hilbre High School states: “Pupils and students at Hilbre High School look out for and support each other. They have positive and mature relationships with each other and with staff. Pupils feel safe at the school. They said that they are well educated about staying safe. Pupils trust staff. They are confident to turn to staff if they need extra help or support."
3. Calday Grange Grammar School - Good
Published in 2019, the OFSTED report for Calday Grange Grammar School states: “Pupils’ behaviour during lessons is very good. Teachers motivate pupils to do well. During lessons, most pupils show the highest respect for their teachers. They listen politely to their teacher and the responses from their peers. Pupils can work without distraction. Teachers have high expectations of what pupils can achieve."
4. St Anselm’s College - Good
Published in July 2019, the OFSTED report for St Anselm’s College states: “Pupils’ outcomes are good. They make good progress during their time at the school and successfully move on to next steps."