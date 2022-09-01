2. Hilbre High School - Good

Published in December 2021, the OFSTED report for Hilbre High School states: “Pupils and students at Hilbre High School look out for and support each other. They have positive and mature relationships with each other and with staff. Pupils feel safe at the school. They said that they are well educated about staying safe. Pupils trust staff. They are confident to turn to staff if they need extra help or support."