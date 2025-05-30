Old Liverpool building 'brought back to life' as new Harringtons bar

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 30th May 2025, 13:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A former Italian restaurant has been transformed into an exciting new bar.

Harrington Street in Liverpool city centre has seen a lot of redevelopment over the last few years. Already home to a variety of popular drinking spots, the street - tucked away between Castle Street and North John Street - has now welcomed a new addition.

Harringtons Townhouse is split over two floors and features a bar playing funk, soul, motown and disco whilst in the basement there is a games room with live music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Work on the refurbishment of the site, which was once Italian restaurant Buca di Bacco, started earlier this year and the bar has now officially opened.

Harringtons Liverpool.Harringtons Liverpool.
Harringtons Liverpool. | Submitted
Harringtons Liverpool.Harringtons Liverpool.
Harringtons Liverpool. | Submitted

Live music will be played every Friday and Saturday, and the venue also features three darts lanes which are free to use as well as three pool tables. Both upstairs and the basement have several big screen TVs scattered around which will also be playing all live sports.

Harringtons General Manager David Woods said: “This has been a long build out stage as the site needed so much work, but luckily we have a great team and the site looks fantastic.

“We are excited to bring this old building back to life and Harringtons opening has created 20 new full and part-time jobs in the city centre.

Related topics:Liverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice