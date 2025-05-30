A former Italian restaurant has been transformed into an exciting new bar.

Harrington Street in Liverpool city centre has seen a lot of redevelopment over the last few years. Already home to a variety of popular drinking spots, the street - tucked away between Castle Street and North John Street - has now welcomed a new addition.

Harringtons Townhouse is split over two floors and features a bar playing funk, soul, motown and disco whilst in the basement there is a games room with live music.

Work on the refurbishment of the site, which was once Italian restaurant Buca di Bacco, started earlier this year and the bar has now officially opened.

Harringtons Liverpool. | Submitted

Live music will be played every Friday and Saturday, and the venue also features three darts lanes which are free to use as well as three pool tables. Both upstairs and the basement have several big screen TVs scattered around which will also be playing all live sports.

Harringtons General Manager David Woods said: “This has been a long build out stage as the site needed so much work, but luckily we have a great team and the site looks fantastic.

“We are excited to bring this old building back to life and Harringtons opening has created 20 new full and part-time jobs in the city centre.