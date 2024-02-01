Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Merseyside Police have conducted a series of raids after a man was shot in the face in Old Swan on Monday and have arrested two more people on suspicion of drugs offences.

The gunshot victim was seriously injured when a man entered a flat on Haslingden Close just before 4.30pm and opened fire. He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital via air ambulance. He remains in a critical condition.

Merseyside Police say the incident was a 'targeted' attack and have since carried out drugs-related raids and disruption activity in the area.

A Misuse of Drugs Act warrant was executed at a flat on Back Colquitt Street in Liverpool city centre at 12.30am on Thursday, where a significant quantity of cash was discovered. A large amount of cannabis, a flick knife and high value items such as a watch have also been seized by police.

A 28-year-old man from Liverpool and a 37-year-old woman from Widnes were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (cannabis), possession of criminal property and possession of a bladed article in a dwelling. They have been taken into custody to be interviewed.

Merseyside Police say a 'significant quantity of cash, suspected Class A drugs and multiple mobile phones' were also recovered at an address in Old Swan in the early hours of Tuesday, as well as items associated with the supply of drugs.

A 53-year-old man from Garston was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of criminal property. He has been taken into police custody to be questioned. A 51-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug. Both have now been conditionally bailed.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: “There is no hiding place in Merseyside for people who deal drugs, or who are involved in serious and organised crime. We know that those involved in the sale of illicit drugs often resort to violence and the use of weapons to intimidate their rivals and vulnerable drug users.

“We carry out warrants, stop searches, arrests and land searches all year round to disrupt their activities and bring to justice those determined to cause fear and harm in the heart of our communities.”

Det Chief Insp Cummings added: “Our enquiries into the shooting on Haslingden Close are continuing and I would like to appeal again to anyone who was in the area and saw the incident or anything or anyone suspicious to come forward and let us know.

“If you have doorbell or dashcam footage and live in the area then please review it and tell us if you see anything. Information you hold could be vital to our investigation. Likewise, if you were travelling through the area of Haslingden Close between 4.10-4.40pm on Monday and have dashcam footage, please get in touch."