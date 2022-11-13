Old Swan: Teenagers deliberately crash stolen car into house and flee the scene

Police believe two teenagers stole a car and deliberately reversed it into the house.

Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses, following reports that a car was deliberately driven into a house in Old Swan.

At around 6.45pm on Saturday November 12, a white Peugeot 300 reversed into a property on Raynham Road a number of times, resulting in the front wall collapsing. There were occupants in the property at the time but no one was injured.

The car, which is believed to have been on false plates and stolen in a burglary, was left at the scene and has been forensically recovered.

The two males inside the vehicle, believed to be teenagers, were both wearing dark clothing with their faces covered. According to Merseyside Police, the pair fled the scene and got into the rear of a dark coloured car which was parked nearby. The car then drove off in the direction of Gidlow Road South.

An investigation is underway and CCTV, forensic and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

Detective Inspector Dave Jones said: “This was a shocking incident which clearly could have had more serious consequences.

“Thankfully nobody was injured but the occupants were left shaken by the incident. We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Raynham Road who saw the white Peugeot, or captured its movements on either dashcam or Ring doorbell footage to contact us.

“Any piece of information could be vital to our investigation.”