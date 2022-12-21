Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Liverpool man pleads not guilty to murder of nine-year-old girl

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a nine-year-old girl, in her home.
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot in the chest when a gunman chased another man into her house on Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, on August 22, and opened fire.
Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, was also injured in the shooting.
Thomas Cashman, 34, appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday (21 December).
Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, entered not guilty pleas to the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Joseph Nee, the wounding with intent of Olivia’s mother, as well as two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.
A date for his trial, expected to last four weeks, has been fixed to begin on March 6 next year at Manchester Crown Court. Members of Olivia’s family were seated in the jury box as they heard Cashman enter his pleas.