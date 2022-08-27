A man from Huyton and a man from Dovecot have both been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Merseyside Police have released aerial footage of the moment they arrested a man from Huyton on suspicion of the murder of nine year-old Liverpool schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

A second man, from Dovecot, was also arrested by armed police on suspicion of murder on Friday night.

Olivia was fatally shot in the chest as her mother, Cheryl Korbel, struggled to close the door on a gunman at their home on Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, on Monday night.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel

The gunman was chasing intended target Joseph Nee, 35, who burst into the house when Ms Korbel opened the door to investigate a disturbance in the street.

Nee, who has served time in prison for drugs and burglary, and Ms Korbel were both hit when the shooter opened fire at the property and have been treated in hospital for their injuries.

The man from Huyton, 36, and the man from Dovecot, 33, were both arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Both men have been released on bail and the 36-year-old man has been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

News of the arrests came just days after Merseyside Police told the public they ‘would not rest’ until the man responsible for killing Olivia was caught.

Police appeal for information on Audi Q3

The Audi Q3 has been seized by police. Image: Merseyside Police

Detectives investigating the murder have also issued an image of an Audi Q3 and an appeal for information about the car, which is believed to have driven Nee to hospital after the shooting.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw this car in the days leading up to the shooting, or has any information about its movements after leaving Kingsheath Avenue on the night.

The Audi has been seized and it is in process of being forensically examined.

Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said: “Although we have made an arrest in connection with the horrific murder of Olivia, I want to make it completely clear that we need any information about this vehicle or the wider investigation as much as ever.

“Whatever information you have, and whether you are sure that it is the same vehicle or not, pass it on and we will assess its importance.”

‘Heartbroken’ family pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A young girl lays a tribute in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night. The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed Olivia as he chased his intended target into her home. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022.

The family Olivia urged anyone with information regarding the murder to come forward as the paid tribute to their ‘baby’.

In a statement, the family said: “Liv was a unique chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born. She loved life and all it had to offer.

“Liv loved dressing up and was very particular on how she was dressed, like any other little girl she loved doing her makeup and nails, she was nine going on 19.

“Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone. She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday.

Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident lin Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night.

“Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.

“We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.

“If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a “snitch” or a “grass” it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.