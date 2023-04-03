The Killing Eve star, who has won a series of British Academy Television Awards and National Television Awards, continues to impress.

Liverpool actress, Jodie Comer, has landed yet another prestigious award, this time for a one-woman theatre show.

The 30-year-old Scouser won the best actress prize at Sunday night‘s Olivier Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall for her performance in Prima Facie, playing a criminal defence barrister whose opinion of the legal system changed following a sexual assault.

Prima Facie also won best new play. After receiving high praise for her West End debut at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London, Comer will also be taking the play to Broadway for a ten-week run later this month.

In her acceptance speech, Comer said: “One thing I would like to say to any kids who haven’t been to drama school, who can’t afford to go to drama school, who have been rejected from drama school, don’t let anyone tell you that it isn’t possible.”

Other Olivier Award winners:

Irish actor, Paul Mescal, won best actor for A Streetcar Named Desire, playing Stanley Kowalski. The Normal People star was up against big names such as David Tennant and Tom Hollander.

My Neighbour Totoro scooped six awards at the ceremony, including the Sir Peter Hall Award for best director and the Noël Coward Award for best entertainment or comedy play.

The ceremony also celebrated Derek Jacobi, who was given the lifetime achievement award for his outstanding contributions to theater throughout his career.