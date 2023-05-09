Ten acts have made it through to the Eurovision Grand Final, after an exciting semi-final at the M&S Bank Arena.

Sadly, Ireland’s Wild Youth were among the five acts eliminated by the voting public, as well as The Netherlands, Malta, Latvia and Azerbaijan.

Following the incredible first semi-final, LiverpoolWorld attended a press conference, with the ten acts who made it through to the Grand Final.

The ten countries are:

Moldova - Pasha Parfeni

Switzerland - Remo Forrer

Finland - Kaarija

Czechia - Vesna

Israel - Noa Kirel

Portugal - Mimicat

Sweden - Loreen

Serbia - Luke Black

Norway - Alessandra

Croatia - Let 3

Discussing the inspiration behind their song, Mama C, Croatia’s act Let 3 said: “Our stupid but very clever song is in some way an anti-war song. We are sure there are no winners in the wars, everyone is a victim so please stop the f***ng wars.”

Qualifying for the final for the first time since 2017, they added: “On Eurovision there are no losers.”

Rock band Let 3 represent Croatia perform.

Norway’s Alessandra performed first in the semi-final and said: “I was really stressed about being announced last time... but at least I’ll be appearing in the second half of the final.”

She added: “The reason I’m here is to remind you of how magical humans are. This is Queen of Kings, an anthem to remember you’re a queen, even when you’re down.”

Singer Alessandra representing Norway is the first to perform.

Serbia’s Luke Black wrote his song during the covid-19 pandemic and said at the time, he wanted to ‘sleep through everything’ and used video games as he way to do so. He said: “I wanted to create a video game on stage to get out of my inner problems.”

Dedicating his performance to those suffering in Serbia, Luke Black added: “School shootings never happen in my country and I wanted to dedicate my performance to the people who are suffering from these crimes.”

Luke Black represents Serbia

When asked about how it feels to be back at Eurovision, Pasha Parfeni, for Moldova, said: “Pretty similar, I mean even Loreen is back.”

Moldova's entrant Pasha Parfeni topped the UCL study, beating the odds on favourite Sweden in the data. (Credit: Getty Images)

Fan favourite, Loreen, qualified for Sweden and said: “Do you know how bloody hard it is to dance and sing this song at the same time.”

She continued: “I’m not trying to prove myself but I do have a need to make you feel and for that, I work my ass off.”

When asked if Sweden is ready to win, she said: “Those thoughts, winning losing, back and forth, they disturb creativity. So, I block those thoughts out because the moment they’re in there, the performance isn’t authentic.”

Singer Loreen representing Sweden performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Switzerland’s Remo Forrer said: “I was pretty unsure if we could make it, but I sang my heart out and we did and I am so happy for that.”

When asked about his future goals, Remo said: “My next goal is to win Eurovision.”

Though he wrote his song two years prior to the Ukrainian invasion, he discussed how different the song feels now, considering that people his age will now be soldiers in Ukraine.

Remo Forrer representing Switzerland.

Portugal’s Mimicat wrote her Eurovision song, Ai Coraco, ten years ago and worried she wasn’t famous enough for it to do well. She said: “The minute I started singing I knew I had something there... I considered giving it to other singers... and I waited and waited to produce it.”

She added: “I was never very confident as a teenager... I don’t think I lived my teenage years very well, I was so serious and dramatic. I cried and read a lot. But, music was always a part of it.”

Mimicat for Portugal.

Another fan favourite, Kaarija qualified for Finland. He said: “We have here many good artists, we are all winners here now.”

Asked about what he wants to improve for the Grand Final, he said: “I’ll just go and do my best and see what happens” and added that he hopes his perfomance can inspire others to do “crazy things”.

Rapper Kaarija representing Finland.

When asked about how Eurovision compares to other highlights in her career, Israel’s Noa Kirel, said: “I really truly feel the energy and this crazy feeling from Israel and the people back home. It’s different because you’re representing your country.”

She added: “I never relax, I always want to get better and better and I’ll work my ass off for the next two days for Saturday.”

Noa Kirel representing Israel

Discussing their hairstyles, Czechia’s Vesna, said: “We wanted to choose braids because it really symbolises the concept of sisterhood.”

Vesna’s track, My Sister’s Crown, focuses on sisterhood and feminism. They added: “We are all equal and we are very lucky that in our country are experiencing this.”

