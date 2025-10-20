A Merseyside school once described as challenging has now been compared to being like something out of a Disney movie. Pupils told the LDRS they did not want to go in three years ago but now make sure they are there every day.

Birkenhead Park School, just to the south of the world’s first publicly funded park, has had a string of not great Ofsted reports in recent years telling the school it requires improvement. Past reports criticised its teaching and poor attendance, and it has previously been described as “a challenging school” in court.

However the school has seen a turnaround in recent years with a more active role being taken by the BePart Educational Trust, which also runs the successful Birkenhead Sixth Form College. Since 2022, BePART Educational Trust CEO Mike Kilbride MBE and head of school Nicola McNamee have taken action ‘to raise expectations, establish high standards of behaviour and create a culture of success’.

The Birkenhead Park School | LDRS

In its most recent Ofsted inspection published last year, the school was found to be good in three areas though this didn’t filter down to the overall inspection. Inspectors said the school had a tenacious approach to turning around its culture and “pupils are growing ever more proud to attend.”

Ofsted said the school had previously been ‘slow to take action to halt the decline in outcomes for pupils at this school’ but following ‘decisive action’ to change the school’s leadership, the school was described as being ‘on a rapid journey of improvement’.

This year the school saw the best GCSE results in its history and attendance rates are now among the highest on the Wirral. In recent years, the number of pupils going to school has shot up by 14%, those persistently absent has dropped 44%, and it is now most improved in the Merseyside borough at a time attendance rates are dropping nationally.

Children on average read around 30 books each last year for pleasure covering around 1,500 classic novels between them. Pupils are encouraged to do public speaking and a dodgeball class has been brought in recently after pupils asked for it.

New rules were brought in around school uniforms and phones have been banned from the school. In order to keep attendance and good behaviour high, pupils are given Domino’s pizzas and Freddos as rewards while the school puts on a wide range of activities and trips at the end of term for those who have done well.

The change in the school has been so significant school head Nicola McNamee said a recent Department for Education inspector “described it as feeling like a school should feel, he said I feel it is like I have walked into a Disney movie.”

For the school’s pupils, things are much better. Emmie, Daniel, Ella, Kalieb, Kurtis, and Kristal sit down with top staff at the school to raise any issues they or others feel need to be addressed, something they felt gives pupils a voice if there was a problem.

For Daniel school used to feel like a chore but now he said: “Coming here, it’s so much more refreshing. I feel at home here and I know I can speak to people if I need to.

“I feel I am learning rather than coming in because I have to. It’s the best thing that ever happened.”

They said the teachers at the school were like a family and super helpful when it came to lessons not just moving on if someone was stuck on a question. Kalieb said: “They are some of the best teachers, they’re so interested and they care about you and treat you like you are on their level.”

One big change that has been introduced in recent years is a ban on phones throughout the school, something the pupils told the LDRS gave them a break from social media, meant they chatted to their friends more, and actually learned in lessons.

Daniel said: “It was a bit of a nightmare. It was a massive change but it was a change for the better.”

Those at the school also said they were pushed to think about what careers they could have with a push to have high aspirations. Recently pupils hosted a series of talks around Black History Month.

Emmie, who has autism and dyspraxia, also praised the support she’d received, telling the LDRS: “The teachers try and make it as comfortable as possible for the students to learn.”

BePART Educational Trust CEO Mike Kilbride MBE said part of their improvement plan was avoiding chasing targets and focusing first on improving the school from within. This he said meant empowering staff to do the right thing, and if necessary, have those difficult conversations with parents.

He added: “The management of this school changed fundamentally but what I did was also allowed the talent in the school to be unlocked. The school has always had the potential.

“This community deserves a school it has got now but I think too many schools stop from improving because they listen to the negative voices because there are people who are trying to hold you back.

“We haven’t got there yet but we know what we need to do. We have got so much in place where we will deliver long term success. This is sustainable. It’s not been easy with the amount of work that everybody has had to put in.

“We have got to stop thinking about outcomes. You have got to focus on doing the right thing and if you do that right, the numbers sort themselves.”

Lindsey Weekes, who has been at the school for 30 years, said it had changed quite a lot over that time, adding: “We have started to see the results and it just drives everyone on even more.

“It makes me proud. There were lots of tears on results day, I think we were all a bit stunned.”