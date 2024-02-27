'One-of-a-kind' installation coming to Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An exciting new art installation is coming to the Royal Albert Dock this spring, offering a unique opportunity to dance away life’s worries.

The 'one-of-a-kind' micro-disco, The Fandangoe DISCOTECA, was created by multidisciplinary artist Annie Frost Nicholson, and will appear at the dock for six weekends - completely free of charge.

The immersive installation brings together the old and the new by reimagining a K67 kiosk in partnership with K67 Berlin, a project dedicated to continuing the legacy of the modular architectural masterpieces. Once commonplace in 1960s Eastern Europe, the kiosks were often used as newspaper stands and car-parking attendant booths.

The now treasured design has been reimagined into a multicoloured space dedicated to supporting people with modern-day issues, ranging from everyday worries to grief and anxiety. The booth accommodates up to eight people, who can dance to music from a vast selection of playlists curated by non-profit organisation, The Loss Project, or opt for a treasured tune to relive old memories. Plus, anyone looking for further mental health support can scan a QR code inside the kiosk for online resources.

The Fandangoe DISCOTECA's residency at the dock marks the final location of its UK tour, having previously visited Canary Wharf, Milton Keynes and Berlin. Available to visit at the Royal Albert Dock from March 2 until April 6, the booth will be located in Britannia Courtyard and open from 12pm-3pm and 4pm-7pm on Saturdays as well as Good Friday, and from 12pm-4pm on Sundays and Easter Monday.

Annie Frost Nicholson said: “We’re so thrilled to bring The Fandangoe DISCOTECA to the dock. We’re honoured to install it by The Beatles Story, which is a landmark for Liverpool's cultural history and a poignant location to engage with the public over the many intersections of grief associated with music, nostalgia and memory.

