Police hunt driver after cyclist injured, new One Stop Shop on the docks, advice for LFC victory parade.

🚨 Merseyside Police believe that a cyclist hit by a black Ford Fiesta in Kirkby on Sunday night was deliberately targeted by the driver of the car.

The rider, in his 20s, was rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries. The cyclist was knocked off his bike on Aldford Road, near to the junction of Rockford Avenue, at around 9.30 pm.

🏪 The Cunard Building is now home to a One Stop Shop, open two days a week on Mondays and Wednesdays.

People will be able to get help paying bills by chip and pin card, with blue badge applications and uploading evidence needed for benefits and Council Tax Support.

🔴 People are being advised to stay local if they can and walk or cycle if possible as thousands of people are expected to line the streets to watch the LFC victory parade that will take place on Sunday, 29 May.

Fans and families are being reminded to think about where they will watch the open top bus parade.