Liverpool park hosts city's biggest outdoor cinema - what films are on & how to book
The big screen has arrived at Calderstones Park this summer as national Shared Reading charity The Reader unveiled its brand-new outdoor movie space.
Eight handpicked films, ranging from literary adaptations to feel-good classics and family-friendly favourites, are running throughout the summer - from July 30 and August 28 - set against the backdrop of the Grade II listed Georgian Mansion House.
The first film to open the summer season was 1999 high school rom com 10 Things I Hate About You, followed by the 1989 comedy Shirley Valentine and other major hits. And, there is still time to enjoy the outdoor movie experience, with four film showings yet to run. They are:
- Romeo & Juliet (12) - Friday August 15
- Mamma Mia! (12) - Monday, August 25
- Matilda the Musical (PG) - Wednesday, August 27
- Wicked (PG) - Thursday, August 28