An open air cinema has launched at one of Liverpool’s most loved parks.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big screen has arrived at Calderstones Park this summer as national Shared Reading charity The Reader unveiled its brand-new outdoor movie space.

Eight handpicked films, ranging from literary adaptations to feel-good classics and family-friendly favourites, are running throughout the summer - from July 30 and August 28 - set against the backdrop of the Grade II listed Georgian Mansion House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outdoor cinema. | Submitted

The first film to open the summer season was 1999 high school rom com 10 Things I Hate About You, followed by the 1989 comedy Shirley Valentine and other major hits. And, there is still time to enjoy the outdoor movie experience, with four film showings yet to run. They are:

Romeo & Juliet (12) - Friday August 15

Mamma Mia! (12) - Monday, August 25

Matilda the Musical (PG) - Wednesday, August 27

Wicked (PG) - Thursday, August 28

Tickets cost £14.50 for adults and £9.50 for under 16s. All bookings can be made here.