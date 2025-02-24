Everton Football Club’s spectacular new 52,888-capacity home has moved a step closer.

After 3½ years of construction on Liverpool’s famous waterfront, Ordnance Survey (OS) has finished surveying Everton Football Club’s spectacular new 52,888-capacity home, ensuring the changing landscape around Bramley-Moore Dock is accurately recorded.

This significant milestone is sure to excite Evertonians worldwide as they prepare to bid farewell to their historic home of the past 133 years, Goodison Park, at the end of the season before relocating in time for the 2025/26 campaign.

Tens of thousands of supporters heading to the remaining test events – after the first with a restricted 10,000 capacity on Monday 17th February – can now add the new location to their digital navigation devices to ensure a smooth journey on matchday. This will be crucial for the hundreds of thousands of match-going football fans expected to visit in the coming years.

Everton have built a new state-of-the-art stadium at Bramley Moore Dock. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Using planes and drones since 2023 to survey the site, Britain’s mapping service OS has built up a precise picture of the development with centimeter-level accuracy. With the stadium staging its first test event, additional data has been captured by field surveyors on the ground to finalise details such as pitch measurements and access points, crucial for the emergency services and logistics.

Accurately mapping the stadium and its surroundings – including bars, restaurants, retail areas and public transport links – is vital for fans, workers and service providers. Over time OS surveyor and lifelong Evertonian John Kells, and his colleagues have meticulously documented the stadium’s infrastructure and utility information, down to the smallest detail.

Mr Kells said: “Working on this project has been a dream come true.”