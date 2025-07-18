Outrage as four rabbits found dumped in taped up box next to canal in Kirkby
Nationwide rabbit rescue Bunny Angels UK were last made aware of the urgent situation on Wednesday.
They said: “The four rabbits had been cruelly dumped in a taped up box and left by a bin, next to a canal in Kirkby.
“Luckily a dog walker's dog started to sniff the box and they were found.
“There are three males and one female, and they have sustained fight related injuries.
“These beautiful bunnies are now safe and will be vet checked and care for by Bunny Angels UK, until rescue spaces can be found through their national network of ethical rescues.”
They added: “There has been large increase in the amount of pet rabbits being abandoned in the UK over last few years, which is an almost certain death sentence for them, but to leave those poor rabbits in a taped up box like that with no food or water is despicable animal cruelty.”
If anyone has any information, please get in touch with Bunny Angels UK directly.
If you would like to make a donation to the stray and abandoned rabbit fund click here.
