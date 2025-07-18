Outrage as four rabbits found dumped in taped up box next to canal in Kirkby

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 16:00 BST
A wave of anger has been felt by many after four rabbits were found cruelly dumped in a taped up box beside a canal in Kirkby.

Nationwide rabbit rescue Bunny Angels UK were last made aware of the urgent situation on Wednesday.

A wave of anger has been felt by many after four rabbits were found cruelly dumped in a taped up box beside a canal in Kirkby.placeholder image
A wave of anger has been felt by many after four rabbits were found cruelly dumped in a taped up box beside a canal in Kirkby. | S

They said: “The four rabbits had been cruelly dumped in a taped up box and left by a bin, next to a canal in Kirkby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Luckily a dog walker's dog started to sniff the box and they were found.

“There are three males and one female, and they have sustained fight related injuries.

“These beautiful bunnies are now safe and will be vet checked and care for by Bunny Angels UK, until rescue spaces can be found through their national network of ethical rescues.”

Sign up for LiverpoolWorld’s free newsletters now

If anyone has any information, please get in touch with Bunny Angels UK directly.placeholder image
If anyone has any information, please get in touch with Bunny Angels UK directly. | S

They added: “There has been large increase in the amount of pet rabbits being abandoned in the UK over last few years, which is an almost certain death sentence for them, but to leave those poor rabbits in a taped up box like that with no food or water is despicable animal cruelty.”

If anyone has any information, please get in touch with Bunny Angels UK directly.

If you would like to make a donation to the stray and abandoned rabbit fund click here.

Related topics:AnimalsLiverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice