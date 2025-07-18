A wave of anger has been felt by many after four rabbits were found cruelly dumped in a taped up box beside a canal in Kirkby.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationwide rabbit rescue Bunny Angels UK were last made aware of the urgent situation on Wednesday.

A wave of anger has been felt by many after four rabbits were found cruelly dumped in a taped up box beside a canal in Kirkby. | S

They said: “The four rabbits had been cruelly dumped in a taped up box and left by a bin, next to a canal in Kirkby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Luckily a dog walker's dog started to sniff the box and they were found.

“There are three males and one female, and they have sustained fight related injuries.

“These beautiful bunnies are now safe and will be vet checked and care for by Bunny Angels UK, until rescue spaces can be found through their national network of ethical rescues.”

Read More 13 charming dogs and cats at Merseyside RSPCA adoption centres looking for homes in Liverpool

If anyone has any information, please get in touch with Bunny Angels UK directly. | S

They added: “There has been large increase in the amount of pet rabbits being abandoned in the UK over last few years, which is an almost certain death sentence for them, but to leave those poor rabbits in a taped up box like that with no food or water is despicable animal cruelty.”

If anyone has any information, please get in touch with Bunny Angels UK directly.

If you would like to make a donation to the stray and abandoned rabbit fund click here.