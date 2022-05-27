Fans broke out into spontaneous chanting as they boarded their planes.

We headed to Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Friday to catch the Liverpool squad boarding their plane to Paris ahead of the Champions League final.

The Reds will face Real Madrid in the French capital on Saturday in a heavyweight European clash.

The fans were travelling in hge numbers too, with an extra 34 flights laid on to take around 9,000 fans directly to Paris.

And there was a party atmosphere in LJLA as fans broke out into spontaneous chanting on Friday as they boarded their planes.

We spoke to some of the passengers who were in high spirits and asked travelling fans for their predictions for the match.

‘As long as we win’

Mohan tells us what he thinks the outcome will be

Mohan said: "It would be nice to have an easy match, but I don't think it's going to be like that. As long as we win."

‘I actually think it might be a quite a high scoring game’

Neil tells us what he thinks the outcome will be

Neil said: “I actually think it might be a quite a high scoring game because they score a lot, but they also concede a lot. So maybe 3 - 2 or 4 - 3.”

‘We’ll either batter them or have a dead close game’

Louie tells us what he thinks the outcome will be

Louie said: "We'll either batter them or have a dead close game. Either a last-minute winner or a comfortable 2-0.”

When it came time for the team to board their plane, manager Jurgen Klopp was first onboard, followed closely by his squad.