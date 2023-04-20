The flight took off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport for Turkey but only made it as far as Germany.

A passenger who was on an easyJet flight forced to make an emergency landing after taking off from Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport has told of the ‘disturbing’ scenes that led to the plane being forced down in German.

The Turkey-bound flight left Liverpool at 1.06pm on Wednesday (April 19) but two hours into the journey the flight made an emergency landing at Munich International Airport and was surrounded by police, who escorted two unruly passengers off the plane.

An eye-witness on the flight said: “Just under an hour into the flight the trouble started. Many passengers found it disturbing and felt unsafe with the drama unfolding.”

The passenger, who wishes to stay anonymous, told the Liverpool ECHO: “This went on for some time, the cabin crew tried to intervene and then the captain decided to make an emergency landing at Munich to remove the guy, German police boarded the plane and removed them. There was a large presence of police both on the plane and also on the tarmac.”

An easyJet spokesman said: “easyJet can confirm flight EZY3409 from Liverpool to Dalaman on April 19 diverted to Munich and was met by police due to two passengers behaving disruptively onboard. easyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet’s priority.”