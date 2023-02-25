New monument for Strawberry Field, Tate Liverpool takes art on the road, Iconic venues look for cafe operators

🇺🇦 A new monument is coming to Strawberry Field in Liverpool in time for the Eurovision Song Contest in May. Ukrainian Peace Monument - measuring 22 ft tall and cast in aluminium, features a book, dove and the Ukrainian flag, which sits atop a man's outstretched arm.

🎨 Tate has taken a selection of masterpieces out of its store and loaded them onto a mobile museum for a 10-week tour across the Liverpool City Region. A special art gallery on wheels will visit communities in St Helens, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral, Halton and Liverpool until the end of April.

Advertisement

Advertisement