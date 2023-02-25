🇺🇦 A new monument is coming to Strawberry Field in Liverpool in time for the Eurovision Song Contest in May. Ukrainian Peace Monument - measuring 22 ft tall and cast in aluminium, features a book, dove and the Ukrainian flag, which sits atop a man's outstretched arm.
🎨 Tate has taken a selection of masterpieces out of its store and loaded them onto a mobile museum for a 10-week tour across the Liverpool City Region. A special art gallery on wheels will visit communities in St Helens, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral, Halton and Liverpool until the end of April.
☕ Two of Liverpool's most iconic venues are on the look-out for long-term café operators, as part of the city's transformation programme. Liverpool City Council is inviting interested parties to submit tenders to lease space within the Grade II listed Croxteth Country Park Stables and Grade I listed St George's Hall.