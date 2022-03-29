Pensby death: Five arrested on suspicion of murder all released without charge

A dead body was found outside a Wirral house but police are now treating the incident as an unexplained death.

The five people arrested on suspicion of murder after a dead body was found outside a house in Pensby on Sunday have been released without charge.

Merseyside Police say they are now treating the incident in Smallridge Close, Wirral, as an unexplained death and are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the event.

Officers discovered the man’s body after responding to a call at about 04:00 in the morning on Sunday.

Two 20-year-old women from Heswall, a 25-year-old man from Eastham, a 23-year-old man from Pensby and a 30-year-old man from Thingwall were subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

A view of Smallridge Close, Pensby, Birkenhead. Image: Google

However, after completing multiple lines of enquiry and conducting extensive CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries the case is no longer being treated as murder.