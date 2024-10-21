Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A disabled grandad claims people at his housing scheme are ‘waiting’ for people to die so that they can park their mobility scooters.

John Glascott, 71 feels the storage facilities for mobility scooters within his apartment block are wholly inadequate for his needs and said the limited spaces mean other residents are ‘left stranded’.

The Maples in Kirkby is an extra care scheme which caters for over 55s, but spaces for the scooter store have reached capacity. There is room for 24 standard-size scooters at The Maples, but due to the size of some of the scooters, the storage room currently only has space for 17.

In relation to the capacity in the storage room, the group head of support networks at Torus, Paula Underwood, said: “We are looking at how we can increase storage but as space is limited, unfortunately, we will not be able to meet current demand as there are 11 people on the waiting list.”

John Glascott uses a mobility scooter and is in dispute with his landlord over where it can be parked. | Image: LDRS

According to John, this has put residents in an impossible position, he said: “We’re being asked to wait for spaces but no one can say how long that wait will be.

“People are waiting for residents to die just so we can park our mobility scooters which is just not on. Like everyone else [who uses a scooter], I rely on it to get out and about and also to get home safely.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service attended a meeting with dozens of residents at The Maples chaired by long-term tenant, Stuart who shaped out some of the concerns about scooter storage. He said: “We live in what’s known now as an ‘extra care’ facility which basically means more and more people with more and more illnesses are coming in here.

“So the scooter storage is a big issue and it’s only going to get bigger because people will need their scooters. Even if there were more spaces that doesn’t solve the whole issue. Look at John’s situation, he lives on the ground floor. He can’t he can’t go from his flat to his to the scooter room because it’s hazardous for him in there.”

John claims that the current storeroom is unsuitable for his needs due to his severe mobility issues. John has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease which is a progressive brain condition that causes movement problems, mental health issues, and other health concerns.

As a way of explaining his need for suitable storage of his mobility scooter, John presented Torus with a letter from the Department of Geriatric Medicine which said: “This is to confirm that John has a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease. This can greatly affect his mobility.

“He at times will be unable to move much at all and when he does walk, he has a shuffling gait which means that any clutter or floor coverings can be hazardous to him.

“John informs me that the current scooter parking is not appropriate for him and I would be grateful if you could please bear his condition in mind when assessing suitability for other scooter parking areas.”

As a way of providing a solution, John said he paid for the construction of a wooden storage shed on his outside patio. This allows him to drive his scooter around the back of the scheme and store the vehicle safely and out of the way of other residents.

However, the LDRS has seen documents from Torus to My Glascott stating he is in breach of his tenancy agreement for storing his mobility scooter in the shed as they deemed it a ‘fire safety issue’. The letters also informed Mr Glascott that the issue would be progressed to Torus Housing’s ‘enforcement team’ although, there is no update on what action (if any) will be taken.

Torus has provided an update on the situation via Ms Underwood who said: “We will be meeting Mr Glascott to review together the mobility challenges he faces and to find a solution so his scooter can be stored in the most convenient and safest place for him and other residents.

“Residents at The Maples are very active and we really enjoy the conversations and engagement we have with them. We want to build these relationships further and encourage people to keep talking to us so we can provide the best possible services in the future.”