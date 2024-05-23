'Abysmal' - People have their say on one star Gino D’Acampo restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The celebrity chef’s Liverpool restaurant was found wanting by health inspectors.

People have had their say on Gino D’Acampo’s Liverpool restaurant being in bother with health officials again and they are not impressed.

It was revealed on Thursday morning how out of date steak and a packet of ham were behind the celebrity chef’s Old Hall Street venue being hit with a poor hygiene rating for a second time. A little more than a year since environmental health officials took a dim view of cleanliness and food handling on site, the Italian restauranteur’s business is in the bad books again.

The findings of Liverpool Council’s inspection – released through a Freedom of Information request – have detailed where the venue fell foul leading to a one out of five rating.

Among the shortcomings that prompted a call to make major improvements was the keeping of chateaubriand steak beyond its use by date as well as boneless beef found with a consume by date three weeks prior to March’s inspection.

The latest assessment was carried out by city health officers almost 12 months after it was revealed the venue had won back a five-star grade. This was following a damning assessment of how the restaurant handled meat and a failure to clear shards of broken glass in January last year.

Reacting to the news, diners have made their views known and were not supportive of performance at Gino’s site.

One person posted: “Out of date beef and supermarket bought packet of ham. This restaurant charges extortionate prices, but provided sub standard food and not for the first time. No excuses, that the rating is unfair, it’s your fault alone.”

Another wrote: “Went for my son’s birthday meal years ago, decor was the only nice thing, food was abysmal.”

Another diner said: “Packets of ham and vacuum packed swordfish with the prices they charge they’re having a laugh.”

The new report, which places fresh scrutiny on the business, said inspectors found four 16oz steaks past their use by dates in a downstairs kitchen. Additionally, a 32oz cote de beouf steak was four days past its date.

The manufacturers use by date on a packet of sliced honey roast ham had also elapsed when officials inspected the city centre kitchen. The report also noted a tray of vacuum packed swordfish had been incorrectly date labelled while chilled boneless beef had been found with a should be consumed date of June 7, 2023.

The officials gave strict instructions to the management going forward. The report said: “You must ensure to follow your written documented procedures in practice particularly in relating to date labelling and stock rotation.

“I note your daily food safety closing checks (out of date foods) conflict with what we found in practice during today’s inspection.”

The hotel opened in September 2021 following extensive renovations to the building after the Liverpool Echo moved to new offices across the road in St Paul’s Square in 2018. The 17-floor development includes the city’s second Gino D’Acampo restaurant, which has a sky bar.

Mr D’Acampo’s first venture opened its doors in the former HSBC bank building on Castle Street almost six years ago and was replaced by the 200-cover Riva Blu.

In a statement following the publication of the initial one out of five review, a spokesperson for the restaurant said: “We are extremely disappointed with this rating and do not believe it to be a fair and balanced reflection of the high standards of food hygiene, cleanliness, and management to be found at our Liverpool restaurant. Grounds for this have been formally raised with the local authority, who during their visit praised the restaurant on its standards of cleanliness, and an immediate request for re-inspection submitted.

“This is anticipated to be conducted in the coming weeks. We are committed to delivering the highest standards of service to our guests, and further to the local authority’s visit in March, the recommended improvements were implemented with immediate effect.

