People in Liverpool urged to 'check before you travel' over Easter bank holiday weekend
Major disruption is expected at Liverpool Lime Street.
Northern is urging customers in Liverpool to 'check before you travel' over the Easter bank holiday weekend.
Due to engineering work, no overground trains will run to or from Liverpool Lime Street station on Sunday, April 20, including Northern services. Key information about Northern services is below:
Full details of Liverpool Lime Street’s partial closure and information about other major rail operators can be found here.
Passengers are advised to check their journeys in advance with their train operator or via www.nationalrail.co.uk/spring.
