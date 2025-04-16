People in Liverpool urged to 'check before you travel' over Easter bank holiday weekend

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Apr 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 09:47 BST
Major disruption is expected at Liverpool Lime Street.

Northern is urging customers in Liverpool to 'check before you travel' over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Due to engineering work, no overground trains will run to or from Liverpool Lime Street station on Sunday, April 20, including Northern services. Key information about Northern services is below:

  • The Manchester Oxford Road to Liverpool Lime Street trains will instead run as a reduced service between Manchester Oxford Road and Hunts Cross only. A replacement bus service will run between Hunts Cross and Liverpool Lime Street.
  • Manchester Piccadilly to Liverpool Lime Street via Earlestown trains will run between Manchester Piccadilly and Huyton only. A replacement bus service will run between Huyton and Liverpool Lime Street.
  • Blackpool North to Liverpool Lime Street services will run between Blackpool North / Preston and Huyton only. A replacement bus service will run between Huyton and Liverpool Lime Street.
Liverpool Lime Street. | Northern

Full details of Liverpool Lime Street’s partial closure and information about other major rail operators can be found here.

Passengers are advised to check their journeys in advance with their train operator or via www.nationalrail.co.uk/spring.

