The redevelopment of UK’s only dedicated slavery museum and the wider docklands area is testament to Liverpool’s “people power”, according to the woman overseeing the scheme.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, “exceptional” plans for the creation of a new entrance at a long unused part of the city’s Albert Dock were signed off by the local authority as part of a £58m redevelopment of the International Slavery Museum and Maritime Museum.

Formerly home to Granada Television, National Museums Liverpool (NML) said the overhaul of the site was needed to become “more sustainable and meet the needs of the museum’s audiences.” Both sites shut down in January for work to begin on the scheme described as “brave” by Michelle Charters OBE, head of the International Slavery Museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Charters | Robin Clewley/LDRS

Speaking to the LDRS after a delay to the initial reopening date was confirmed, Ms Charters said NML would remain “focused” and “positive” and praised the city’s desire to embrace modernisation. As part of the wider waterfront regeneration project, frontage will become a dedicated entrance to the Maritime Museum for the first time in its history, with multi-functional cultural spaces including the new National Centre for Teaching Black History and continuing the partnership with the Centre for Study of International Slavery.

Last month, NML confirmed it would delay the reopening of the sites to 2029, citing the government review into project funding. Ms Charters explained how work had progressed in the time since shutters went up on the famous doors.

She said: “We’ve been continuing to develop the programme, but also at the moment the two buildings are completely covered in hoarding. It’s a bad sign but it’s also a very great sign in that it shows progress and I think that’s the most important thing.

“This has been a long journey from 1994. It’s a really exciting time and we’ve got so much to offer in terms of opportunities for people, both locally, nationally, and globally, in terms of getting involved in various different ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the ways is the design of the entrance so that call out (for artists) is really significant. It’s a collaborative piece of work that will have a permanent resonance as it will always be there as the entrance to the redeveloped museum.

“We decided to go out and to ensure that both an artist and the community can be involved in that so people will be able to go past and go ‘my name was involved in that with my dad or grandad or brother.’

“I’ve been in post since last year now and it’s been the most exciting journey for a local, Liverpool born person to be actively involved in shaping what’s going to be quite an iconic building on the waterfront, our beautiful Liverpool waterfront.”

Entrance Pavilion, North View | Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios Lead/LDRS

Last November, fears emerged that the project would stall after documents released by the government detailed how £10m allocated under the previous administration through the Levelling Up fund for the scheme was placed under review. If there had been any concerns from NML, Ms Charters didn’t show it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We’re underway and that change is now going to come to fruition. We’re all happy and changes in government do bring different aspects of checks and balances and that’s fine.

“That’s what we expect as voters, for our government to be checking and making sure that what the previous government signs up to is relevant. We got there so that’s really positive, but you know all scousers, we’re good at holding on to really good projects.”

Around 2,000 items have had to be moved out of the museum buildings while work gets underway and the International Slavery Museum boss paid tribute to all those who had made it a smooth transition. Ms Charters said the city’s cultural offer had never been in better health despite her own locations taking a refresh hiatus.

She said: “I think Liverpool has got a lot to be proud of in all of the various cultural venues, we’re all joining up and what everybody wants is the pride that we have as citizens of the city to be shown through all our various projects. I think what I’ve seen as someone who’s worked here most of my life and it’s a time that’s quite exciting for the city because people are literally joining up opportunities, sharing information, and collaborating in a way that I don’t think I’ve seen before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just about the institutions, this is about the people. Recognising that the people have got a voice, recognising that people can be involved and building the collaborations and the potential partnerships with people outside the city, but we can come back in and connect with some of our fabulous organisations, our communities and take Liverpool out of Liverpool toward the cities.

“While we’re closed we’re taking the best opportunity of getting the stories and the work that we’re doing into other cities as well so it’s fresh as well.” All being well, the museums will reopen their doors in 2029 as the latest iteration of a changing waterfront landscape.

Ms Charters added: “I would say remember the docks in the 80s. Look how far we’ve come, then that has been by people power as well as political and government and local city power.

“We’re all that proud of that. We walk down there, we go to all the amazing events that are held there.

“Let’s just all stay, stay focussed, stay positive and, you know, we’ve been through tougher times.”