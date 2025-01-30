If you’re looking to spot some celebrities this February, you’re in luck as some of the biggest names in comedy and TV are heading to Liverpool.
From our very own comedians like Chris McCausland, American rock bands like Papa Roach or Eurovision star, there are numerous famous faces from all walks of life staging life performances in and around the city.
Venues include the M&S Bank Arena, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, the Liverpool Empire and New Brighton’s Floral Pavilion, as well as the iconic Jacaranda - known for celebrating grassroots stars and contributing to the rise of The Beatles.
Below we have listed 10 stars coming to Liverpool and Merseyside in February 2025, including where and when you can see them.
