If you’re looking to spot some celebrities this February, you’re in luck as some of the biggest names in comedy and TV are heading to Liverpool.

From our very own comedians like Chris McCausland, American rock bands like Papa Roach or Eurovision star, there are numerous famous faces from all walks of life staging life performances in and around the city.

Venues include the M&S Bank Arena, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, the Liverpool Empire and New Brighton’s Floral Pavilion, as well as the iconic Jacaranda - known for celebrating grassroots stars and contributing to the rise of The Beatles.

Below we have listed 10 stars coming to Liverpool and Merseyside in February 2025, including where and when you can see them.

1 . Chris McCausland Comedian and Strictly winner Chris McCausland will appear at the Royal Philharmonic on January 31 and February 1.

2 . Greg Davies Greg Davies is bringing his Full Fat Legend tour to Liverpool, appearing at the Liverpool Empire on February 1. | Submitted

3 . Katherine Ryan Katherine Ryan is coming to Liverpool, bringing her Battleaxe show to the Empire on February 2. Her tour is described as a 'true masterclass in how to enter your Battleaxe era'. | National World