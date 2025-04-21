3 . Ian Botham

Legendary England cricketer Ian Botham was born in Heswall in 1955. His father had been in the air force's Fleet Air Arm and his mother was a nurse. He moved to Yeovil as a child and went on to become English cricket’s greatest ever all-rounder. He is now Lord Botham, with a seat in the House of Lords. | Mike Hewitt/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive