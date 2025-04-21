The charming Wirral town of Heswall is known for its lovely shops, picturesque views of the Dee Estuary, grand houses and great restaurants - not to mention its quaint beach and ample greenery. But, did you know the lovely town has produced a whole host of famous faces?
The historic town, which is just a short drive to Liverpool or Chester, has links to some fantastic musicians, top sportsmen, actors, comedians and many other recognisable people.
Take a look at the gallery below to discover 11 famous faces who were born or raised in Heswall.
1. Paul Bracewell
England, Everton and Sunderland midfielder Paul Bracewell was born in Heswall in 1962. He was a member of the Everton side that won the League title in 1985 and 1987 as well as the European Cup Winners Cup in 1985. | Simon Bruty/Allsport
2. Fiona Bruce
Antiques Roadshow and Question Time host Fiona Bruce was born in Singapore but grew up in Heswall after her father got a job at Unilever at nearby Port Sunlight. The newsreader and journalist was educated at Gayton Primary School in Heswall, before heading down south and attending Hertford College at the University of Oxford. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
3. Ian Botham
Legendary England cricketer Ian Botham was born in Heswall in 1955. His father had been in the air force's Fleet Air Arm and his mother was a nurse. He moved to Yeovil as a child and went on to become English cricket’s greatest ever all-rounder. He is now Lord Botham, with a seat in the House of Lords. | Mike Hewitt/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive
4. Jim Bowen
Bullseye and Phoenix Nights star Jim Bowen was born in Heswall in 1937 and ended up at an orphanage in Wirral. The future comedian, actor, game show host was adopted by a couple from Accrington and he was a dustman and school teacher before he made it big in the 1970s and 80s. | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
