11 famous faces who were born and brought up in Wallasey, including Paul Hollywood and Dickie Davies

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 29th May 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 20:14 BST

Often mistaken as Scousers, here are some of the most famous people who are actually from the coastal town of Wallasey.

It is no secret that Liverpool has produced dozens of incredibly talented people, from musicians who achieved worldwide stardom to award-winning actors and sportspeople.

But, unless you’re from Merseyside, some of the people who spring to mind when you think of ‘Scouse’ celebrities, may actually be from the other side of the water, on the Wirral peninsula.

One Wirral town which has produced a number of successful people is Wallasey, a coastal town located at the mouth of the River Mersey with beautiful views of Liverpool, lovely beaches and green spaces. From iconic TV chefs to a show-stopping dancer and Hollywood actors, here are some of the most famous faces who actually born, or brought up, in Wallasey.

Strictly Come Dancing head judge, Shirley Ballas, was born in Wallasey. She moved to Yorskire as a teenager but retained her accent.

1. Shirley Ballas

Strictly Come Dancing head judge, Shirley Ballas, was born in Wallasey. She moved to Yorskire as a teenager but retained her accent. Photo: The Liverpool Empire

Wallasey-born Nigel Olsson is best known for being Elton John's long-standing drummer. He also works as a session musician.

2. Nigel Olsson

Wallasey-born Nigel Olsson is best known for being Elton John's long-standing drummer. He also works as a session musician. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Best known for presenting Sunday Brunch alongside Tim Lovejoy, celebrity chef Simon Rimmer is from Wallasey.

3. Simon Rimmer

Best known for presenting Sunday Brunch alongside Tim Lovejoy, celebrity chef Simon Rimmer is from Wallasey. Photo: Getty Images for Bauer Media

Best known for his roles in Homeland and Code Black, actor Raza Jaffrey was born in Wallasey, however, he grew up in London.

4. Raza Jaffrey

Best known for his roles in Homeland and Code Black, actor Raza Jaffrey was born in Wallasey, however, he grew up in London. Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for NBC

