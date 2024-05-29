It is no secret that Liverpool has produced dozens of incredibly talented people, from musicians who achieved worldwide stardom to award-winning actors and sportspeople.

But, unless you’re from Merseyside, some of the people who spring to mind when you think of ‘Scouse’ celebrities, may actually be from the other side of the water, on the Wirral peninsula.

One Wirral town which has produced a number of successful people is Wallasey, a coastal town located at the mouth of the River Mersey with beautiful views of Liverpool, lovely beaches and green spaces. From iconic TV chefs to a show-stopping dancer and Hollywood actors, here are some of the most famous faces who actually born, or brought up, in Wallasey.

1 . Shirley Ballas Strictly Come Dancing head judge, Shirley Ballas, was born in Wallasey. She moved to Yorskire as a teenager but retained her accent. Photo: The Liverpool Empire

2 . Nigel Olsson Wallasey-born Nigel Olsson is best known for being Elton John's long-standing drummer. He also works as a session musician. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

3 . Simon Rimmer Best known for presenting Sunday Brunch alongside Tim Lovejoy, celebrity chef Simon Rimmer is from Wallasey. Photo: Getty Images for Bauer Media

4 . Raza Jaffrey Best known for his roles in Homeland and Code Black, actor Raza Jaffrey was born in Wallasey, however, he grew up in London. Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for NBC