Amanda, 54-year-old, has now completed her inaugural sitting at the world-famous Merlin’s Magic Making studio.

The TV favourite underwent a meticulous measurement process by the highly specialised talented team of wax artists.

They spent time photographing Amanda to ensure her figure will be an exact likeness when it is unveiled at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

Amanda said: “I was in equal parts nervous and excited about the sitting.

“It's quite surreal knowing that soon there will be another me standing in Blackpool! And permanently! I've been joking with friends about what pose they should put me in! If I had my hard hat on I’d have suggested putting me and Alan Carr next to each other in preparation for our next renovation!”

Back in February, Amanda was left speechless in the middle of hosting her Heart Breakfast Show when she received a surprise on-air invitation from Madame Tussauds Blackpool to join their celebrity line-up.

A team of 25 craftsmen and women will take around 800 hours in total to complete her figure, including 350 hours in sculpture time alone.

A further 180 hours will be spent inserting individual strands of hair while recreating Amanda’s infectious smile - and perfect teeth - will command another 30 hours.

Jill Jenkins, Guest Experience Manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: "We are thrilled Amanda has now completed her first sitting. It is such an important part of the process as it allows our artists to capture all those tiny details that make each of our figures so lifelike. “Amanda has such an expressive face and distinctive look that we know visitors will instantly recognise her figure when it's unveiled.

"We selected the perfect outfit and pose which showcases Amanda's vibrant personality. Fans can expect a figure which truly embodies her glamour and warmth that millions have come to know and love through Britain's Got Talent and her radio show."

1 . Amanda Holden's wax sitting (1) Amanda Holden attends her first Madame Tussauds sitting. | Anthony Devlin

2 . Amanda Holden's wax sitting (2) Work on creating her wax figure began at Merlin Magic Making Studio in Acton. | Anthony Devlin

3 . Amanda Holden's wax sitting (3) A team of experts worked on Amanda | Anthony Devlin