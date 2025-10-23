Every autumn, as the nights grow longer and the air turns colder, the line between worlds begins to blur. Halloween has always been about more than just costumes and sweets – “it’s a time to honour our ancestors, to gather in ceremony, to transform fear into celebration.”

This year’s Katumba Halloween Carnival reclaims those deeper roots with the theme “Ancestral Spirits, Ritual Fire”, weaving together the diasporic origins of carnival with the ancient pagan traditions of Samhain.

Born from rituals of remembrance, resistance, and renewal, carnival is “a living space where communities gather to drum, dance, and light the darkness with rhythm and spirit.” By fusing Afro-diasporic beats with the fire and folklore of Halloween, the procession becomes both a homage and a reinvention – “a living ritual that connects past to present, ancestry to community, darkness to light.”

Every October, Katumba transforms Liverpool City Centre into a playground of imagination. Performances inspire and engage audiences with a vibrant mix of drums, fire, lights, dance, theatre and more.

What began in 2012 as a small gathering of drummers in costume has grown into one of Liverpool’s most anticipated annual celebrations – a fusion of carnival, culture, and community spirit.

This year’s Halloween Carnival will also mark the finale of Katumba’s Black History Month celebrations, with participants from their Routes & Roots sessions joining the parade. Starting at Bold Street and winding through Church Street and Lord Street before culminating at Liverpool ONE, the event promises an unmissable spectacle.

Local residents are invited to take part through a series of free workshops, from lantern-making and circus skills to drumming sessions, culminating in Sounds & Sauna: An Evening of Wellbeing on November 2.

Join Katumba in celebrating “an incredible decade of drumming, movement, and community.” Book now at https://katumba.co.uk/halloween-carnival-2025/

