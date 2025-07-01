15 famous people you might not realise were born or raised in Southport

4 . Jean Alexander

Actress Jean Alexander was best known for the long-running character Hilda Ogden in Coronation Street, a role she played from 1964 until 1987. She also played Auntie Wainwright in Last of the Summer Wine. She spent most of her life in Southport, where she died at the age of 90 in October 2016. | John Madden/Keystone/Getty Images