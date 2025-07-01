15 famous people you might not realise were born or raised in Southport

Southport has produced a remarkable list of individuals who have achieved great things and made their hometown proud. Dive into the stories of 15 well-known figures who trace their roots back to this unique coastal town.

Southport is a fantastic coastal destination like no other, boasting England’s oldest iron pier, beautiful sandy beaches and its very own lawnmower museum, But, did you know it is also the birthplace of many iconic household names?

Originally part of Lancashire, Southport is now part of Merseyside and there are many famous faces with links to the beautiful seaside town, from Premier League footballers and top comedians to award-winning actors.

Here we take a look at 15 Sandgrounders who have gone on to achieve their dreams and make Southport proud.

David Lonsdale was born in Southport and is best known for playing David Stockwell in Heartbeat.

1. David Lonsdale

TV star, singer and songwriter Berni Flint was born in Southport in 1952.

2. Berni Flint

Professional golfer Tommy Fleetwood plays on the PGA Tour and has won seven times on the European Tour. The Southport-born sportsman ahs also won the Ryder Cup three times as part of the European team.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

Actress Jean Alexander was best known for the long-running character Hilda Ogden in Coronation Street, a role she played from 1964 until 1987. She also played Auntie Wainwright in Last of the Summer Wine. She spent most of her life in Southport, where she died at the age of 90 in October 2016.

4. Jean Alexander

