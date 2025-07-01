15 famous people you might not realise were born or raised in Southport

Southport is a fantastic coastal destination like no other, boasting England’s oldest iron pier, beautiful sandy beaches and its very own lawnmower museum, But, did you know it is also the birthplace of many iconic household names?
Originally part of Lancashire, Southport is now part of Merseyside and there are many famous faces with links to the beautiful seaside town, from Premier League footballers and top comedians to award-winning actors.
Here we take a look at 15 Sandgrounders who have gone on to achieve their dreams and make Southport proud.
1. David Lonsdale
David Lonsdale was born in Southport and is best known for playing David Stockwell in Heartbeat. | Archive
2. Berni Flint
TV star, singer and songwriter Berni Flint was born in Southport in 1952. | Getty
3. Tommy Fleetwood
Professional golfer Tommy Fleetwood plays on the PGA Tour and has won seven times on the European Tour. The Southport-born sportsman ahs also won the Ryder Cup three times as part of the European team. | Getty Images
4. Jean Alexander
Actress Jean Alexander was best known for the long-running character Hilda Ogden in Coronation Street, a role she played from 1964 until 1987. She also played Auntie Wainwright in Last of the Summer Wine. She spent most of her life in Southport, where she died at the age of 90 in October 2016. | John Madden/Keystone/Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.