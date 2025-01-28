Liverpool is known for being a great cultural city, producing brilliant musicians, artists, television stars and sportspeople. But, unless you’re from Merseyside, some of the famous faces who spring to mind when you think of Liverpudlian celebrities, may be from the other side of the water.

Often confused as Scousers, many successful people, who have become famous in Merseyside and beyond, were actually born or raised on the Wirral peninsula, including the coastal town of Wallasey.

Home to beaches, beautiful views of the Welsh hills and fantastic green spaces, Wallasey has ties to a whole host of incredibly talented people, from iconic TV chefs and celebrity judges, to successful sportspeople and movie stars.

Take a look at the gallery below and discover which household names are less Scouse than you’d think.

1 . Geoffrey Hughes Geoffrey Hughes was born in Wallasey and rose to fame for playing bin man Eddie Yeats in Coronation Street from 1974 to 1983, making a return to the show in 1987. He sadly died in 2012. | Northants Telegraph

2 . Simon Rimmer Best known for presenting Sunday Brunch alongside Tim Lovejoy, celebrity chef Simon Rimmer was born in Wallasey in 1963. Rimmer originally studied fashion and textile design but taught himself to cook and opened Greens, a vegetarian restaurant in Manchester. | ITV

3 . Dickie Davies Wallasey-born Dickie Davies was a sports presenter who anchored World of Sport from 1968 until 1985 and presented a sports bulletin on Classic FM. He sadly passed away in 2023, at the age of 94. | Getty Images

4 . Austin Healey Former Rugby star, Austin Healey, was born in Wallasey and attended Bidston Avenue Primary School in Claughton. Since retiring, he has appeared on a number of TV shows and started his own business. | David Rogers/Getty Images