15 things I quickly learned when I moved to Liverpool from the Wirral

Though I’m originally from Merseyside, most of my life has been spent outside of the city.

After spending three years living down in Hampshire, I moved to Liverpool for a few years before the cost-of-living crisis forced me back to my mum and dad’s over on the Wirral. After six months of home comforts and sleeping in my childhood bedroom, I finally moved to the city centre last month.

While my job role and my family history means I’m pretty clued up on all things Liverpool and Merseyside, there really are some things you don’t realise until you live among the hustle and bustle of the city.

So, as I celebrate being back in my favourite city for nearly a month, here are 15 things I’ve learned as a Liverpool resident.

1 . Scouse is iconic for a reason I know some people from the Wirral grew up eating scouse but I was not one of them. I'm not really a big stew person but after moving to Liverpool, I do really get the scouse hype. | Ma Boyle's

2 . Scousers really are some of the nicest people It wasn't until moving to the city centre that I realised just how friendly people are. Of course, growing up in a small village I was used to a 'good morning' from strangers or smiles in the local corner shop but here in Liverpool, people will just come up to you and chat like you're family. | Visit Liverpool

3 . Shops and restaurants come and go This one hit hard when I moved to Liverpool because it became very clear to me that keeping a shop or restaurant running is tricky in the current climate. You don't realise how many shops are closing until you're living nearby. | GPO/Local TV/The Florist/Crazy Pedros