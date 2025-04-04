Merseyside’s most fashionable day of the year is here, with thousands of racegoers donning their best fascinators, dresses and suits for Aintree’s Ladies Day.

The sun is shining, the drinks are flowing and members of the public are looking stunning in pastels, bright colours, black and white polka dots.

While attendees dress to impress on all three days of the Grand National Festival, Ladies Day is THE day for fashion, with racegoers putting on flamboyant fascinators, dazzling frocks and dapper suits in a bid to win the title of Best Dressed at the Style Awards.

Here are 25 photos which showcase just how glamorous Ladies Day is. See if you can spot yourself in the gallery below.

1 . Fabulous outfits and hats at Aintree Ladies Day 2025 Fabulous outfits and hats at Aintree Ladies Day 2025. | Emma Dukes

