60 years since The Beatles’ debut album which earned them global stardom - a gallery of their success

The Fab Four recorded Please Please Me at Abbey Road Studio in 1963 and it thrust them to international stardom.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:27 GMT

Today marks 60 years since the Beatles released their debut studio album, which saw their careers transform from performing in Liverpool bars to becoming household names across the globe.

Released on March 22, 1963, the Fab Four recorded Please Please Me during a session at Abbey Road Studio in London - taking them to international stardom. The album featured huge hits such as Love Me Do and Twist And Shout, which are still extremely popular to this day.

In honour of this special anniversary, we have created a gallery of the Beatles’ success.

Sir Joseph Lockwood, chairman of EMI, presents the Beatles with two silver discs, to mark the 1/4 million plus sales of their two long playing records, ‘Please, Please Me’ and ‘With The Beatles’, November 1963.

Sir Joseph Lockwood, chairman of EMI, presents the Beatles with two silver discs, to mark the 1/4 million plus sales of their two long playing records, 'Please, Please Me' and 'With The Beatles', November 1963.

The Beatles pictured during their appearance on the music panel show, Juke Box Jury. December 11, 1963.

The Beatles pictured during their appearance on the music panel show, Juke Box Jury. December 11, 1963.

The Beatles pictured backstage with fans at the Royal Hall in Harrogate in 1963.

The Beatles pictured backstage with fans at the Royal Hall in Harrogate in 1963.

Beatles on stage in Blackpool for their appearance on the Blackpool Night Out TV in July 1964.

Beatles on stage in Blackpool for their appearance on the Blackpool Night Out TV in July 1964.

