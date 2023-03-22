60 years since The Beatles’ debut album which earned them global stardom - a gallery of their success
The Fab Four recorded Please Please Me at Abbey Road Studio in 1963 and it thrust them to international stardom.
Today marks 60 years since the Beatles released their debut studio album, which saw their careers transform from performing in Liverpool bars to becoming household names across the globe.
Released on March 22, 1963, the Fab Four recorded Please Please Me during a session at Abbey Road Studio in London - taking them to international stardom. The album featured huge hits such as Love Me Do and Twist And Shout, which are still extremely popular to this day.
In honour of this special anniversary, we have created a gallery of the Beatles’ success.