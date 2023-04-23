Register
9 famous faces that were born and bred in Sefton, including Jamie Carragher and Lee Mack

These household names are from places such as Southport and Bootle.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 16:53 BST

Liverpool is the birthplace of many amazing people and famous names, from the Beatles to Jodie Comer. But, did you know that there are lots of iconic people who were born outside the city?

Often confused as Scousers, famous faces such as Jamie Carragher, were born in Sefton.

Here are some famous faces that were born or raised in Sefton towns such as Southport and Bootle.

1. Anne Robinson

Best known for presenting The Weakest Link, TV presenter and journalist Anne Robinson was born in Crosby. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

2. Jamie Carragher

Footballer and commentator, Jamie Carragher was born in Bootle and went to Savio Salesian College. He has continued to support the school ever since. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

3. George Davies

English fashion designer and retailer, George Davies, was born in Crosby. He headed NEXT and George at Asda. Photo: Fox/Hulton/Getty

4. Lee Mack

Comedian and actor, Lee Mack, was born in Southport. He went to Birkdale Primary Junior School, Stanley High School in Southport, and Everton High School in Blackburn. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Stringer via Getty

