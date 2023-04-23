These household names are from places such as Southport and Bootle.
Liverpool is the birthplace of many amazing people and famous names, from the Beatles to Jodie Comer. But, did you know that there are lots of iconic people who were born outside the city?
Often confused as Scousers, famous faces such as Jamie Carragher, were born in Sefton.
Here are some famous faces that were born or raised in Sefton towns such as Southport and Bootle.
1. Anne Robinson
Best known for presenting The Weakest Link, TV presenter and journalist Anne Robinson was born in Crosby. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty
2. Jamie Carragher
Footballer and commentator, Jamie Carragher was born in Bootle and went to Savio Salesian College. He has continued to support the school ever since. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
3. George Davies
English fashion designer and retailer, George Davies, was born in Crosby. He headed NEXT and George at Asda. Photo: Fox/Hulton/Getty
4. Lee Mack
Comedian and actor, Lee Mack, was born in Southport. He went to Birkdale Primary Junior School, Stanley High School in Southport, and Everton High School in Blackburn. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Stringer via Getty