Stephen Graham has collaborated with a psychology lecturer on an 'era-defining' project inspired by the success of the Netflix drama 'Adolescence'.

Celebrated actor Stephen Graham is working with psychology lecturer Orly Klein on a major new project.

After exploring the issue of toxic masculinity in the Netflix global phenomenon Adolescence, which he co-created and starred in, Graham wanted to continue that conversation.

The four-part drama, co-written with Jack Thorne, was filmed in one continuous shot and sees teenager Jamie Miller (Cooper), accused of murdering a teenage girl, named Katie. Graham plays Jamie's father, Eddie Miller. The cast also includes Ashley Walters, Christine Tremarco, Erin Doherty and Faye Marsay.

Directed by Liverpool-born Philip Barantini, the psychological drama sees Jamie’s family and police detectives search for answers in the wake of the shocking tragedy. It is full of difficult moments and incredible acting, and delves into how social media and ‘incel’ culture shapes the youth of today.

The British drama racked up 66.3 million views in just two weeks - making it the most-watched UK series of all time on Netflix - and sparked important conversations in the House of Commons.

Last month, the series earned multiple Emmys and Owen Cooper became the youngest ever winner of the ‘outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie’ award.

Along with Orly Klein, Stephen Graham is now inviting fathers from all walks of life and from around the world to draw from their own personal experiences, and to share advice and anecdotes, regrets and joys with their sons in the form of letters.

These letters, including one written by Graham to his own son, will be included in an “era-defining” book called Letters to Our Sons, to be published by Bloomsbury in October 2026.

Speaking about the project, Stephen Graham said: “After the huge impact of Adolescence, I realised there was a greater need for communication between fathers and sons.

“There is arguably an even bigger disconnect than ever before, and I would love to help create more opportunity for fathers to reach out to their sons and carry on the conversation.

“We want to hear from men of all ages, first-time fathers, absent fathers, fathers who’ve been there but never truly been there, fathers who’ve lost and fathers who just want to find a way to say I love you, to tell their sons what they mean to them and to talk openly about what it means to be a man.”

Orly Klein added: “When my son turned thirteen, I asked a range of male friends to write him a letter that explained what they believed made a good man, and what advice they would like to give him. Some letters were funny, some were sad, most of them were thoughtful.

“Stephen and I have a mutual friend, and when I told her about this, she put us in touch, because she knew there was an idea for a book there somewhere. She knew that Stephen and I shared the same commitment to tackling the issues facing young men today.’

Submissions are now open (from October 15). Further details on how to enter and T&Cs can be found here.