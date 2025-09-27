I asked AI to name the 15 most famous people from Liverpool - see the interesting results

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Liverpool, home to influential figures in music, sports, and arts, has a rich history of producing iconic personalities. AI lists the city's 15 top celebrities.

Liverpool has is the birthplace of many incredible, successful and influential people who have gone on to be household names around the world.

From actors and singers, to award-winning writers and sportspeople, there’s certainly no shortage of talent right here in our city.

With this in mind, I asked AI to name the 15 most famous people from Liverpool - including those who are sadly no longer with us.

So, here are the most well-known faces from the city, according to AI and why ChatGPT thinks they’re so influential.

Paul McCartney – Member of The Beatles, one of the most influential musicians of all time.

1. Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney – Member of The Beatles, one of the most influential musicians of all time. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

John Lennon – Co-founder of The Beatles, solo icon, and peace activist.

2. John Lennon

John Lennon – Co-founder of The Beatles, solo icon, and peace activist. | Getty Images

George Harrison – The Beatles guitarist, influential solo career, and benefactor of world music.

3. George Harrison

George Harrison – The Beatles guitarist, influential solo career, and benefactor of world music. | Getty Images

Ringo Starr – The Beatles drummer, successful solo artist, actor.

4. Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr – The Beatles drummer, successful solo artist, actor. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:first personLiverpool
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice