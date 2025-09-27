Liverpool has is the birthplace of many incredible, successful and influential people who have gone on to be household names around the world.

From actors and singers, to award-winning writers and sportspeople, there’s certainly no shortage of talent right here in our city.

With this in mind, I asked AI to name the 15 most famous people from Liverpool - including those who are sadly no longer with us.

So, here are the most well-known faces from the city, according to AI and why ChatGPT thinks they’re so influential.

1 . Paul McCartney Paul McCartney – Member of The Beatles, one of the most influential musicians of all time. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

2 . John Lennon John Lennon – Co-founder of The Beatles, solo icon, and peace activist. | Getty Images

3 . George Harrison George Harrison – The Beatles guitarist, influential solo career, and benefactor of world music. | Getty Images