BAFTA winning rapper Aitch partners with Archie's to launch a special burger box.

Manchester-born burger brand Archie’s is joining forces with BRIT award-winning rapper Aitch to launch a limited-edition menu item: The 4 Box – created to mark the release of his hotly anticipated second album, 4.

To celebrate, Archie’s is giving away 50 free 4 Box meals to the first 50 people in the queue at the brand’s Liverpool Bold Street location at 1.00pm on Sunday (June 22). Fans are advised to get down early for their chance to grab the collab meal before anyone else.

Landing in Archie’s stores across Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds from Saturday (June 21), The 4 Box is inspired by Aitch’s go-to Archie’s order and packed with favourites chosen by the rapper himself.

Manchester rapper Aitch.

So what does a multi-award winning artist order at Archie’s, you ask? The box includes a Nashville Chicken Burger – buttermilk fried chicken dipped in Nashville hot sauce, layered with lettuce, pickles, sriracha mayo, and served in a glazed bun.

It also features Mac & Cheese Bites, crinkle fries, a Ranch dip, and a can of SYPS - Aitch’s own premium soft drinks brand made with all-natural flavours, available in Strawberry or Lemon & Lime. Each box is stamped with Aitch’s signature and includes a QR code linking directly to the new album, giving fans a unique blend of music and flavour in one experience.

Set to release on Friday (June 20), 4 is Aitch’s second studio album, following his 2022 #2 debut Close To Home and recent single ’TILL L4TE’ feat Pozer.

Aitch said: "I’m gassed to link up with Archie’s for The 4 Box and to celebrate my new album. It’s my go-to order, with some special extras added in. If you ever wondered what an Aitch album tastes like, this is it. I’m excited for everyone to try it.”