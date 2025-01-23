Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Minah Shannon's journey on The Traitors ends with a surprising turn, as Charlotte makes a bold decision at the roundtable.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s ‘Queen Traitor’ has apologised for not ‘bringing it home’ after being booted from The Traitors on Wednesday night (January 22).

29-year-old Minah Shannon had survived ten episodes as a Traitor after being picked by Claudia Winkleman in the first episode. But, it all went downhill for the call centre manager when she recruited Charlotte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What led to Minah’s banishment?

The Traitors were asked questions the night before and the players had to try and guess the answers in Wednesday’s mission. Each correct one added more money to the prize fund and Minah came under fire from Frankie after she tried to push her as one of the answers.

The roundtable saw Frankie push her theory of Minah being a Traitor, with Freddie agreeing and Jake questioning if Minah had been keeping him the game. Alexander followed up with Minah, saying perhaps they needed to change track and go for someone that hadn’t been brought up before.

It was a tight vote with Freddie, Minah and Alexander all getting votes, but it all came down to Charlotte who turned on the original Traitor and got Minah banished.

Minah Shannon. | BBC

Following the departure of Minah, Charlotte had to recruit and picked Freddie, who agreed to join her as a Traitor rather than being murdered. But, Charlotte definitely isn’t planning to take Freddie to the final with her, hoping to push to the group that he is the male Traitor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sorry I couldn’t bring it home”

Posting on Instagram after Wednesday night’s episode, Minah said: “What an adventure of a lifetime!!!! From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU to everyone single person who has supported me during this game, and those we will continue to support me.

“Playing this game has been a dream come true and as much as I would have loved to win, winning all your hearts has ended up meaning more to me than what the money would have meant. I have never felt more seen, celebrated or accepted by so many amazing people, you don’t even understand what that means to a girl like me.

Minah was finally caught at the roundtable in episode 10. She was banished and revealed as a traitor | BBC

“Someone special once told me, in life you don’t always have to win to be a star, and every single one of you has reaffirmed that over the last few weeks. Thank you getting and enjoying my very many facial expressions. Sorry I couldn’t bring it home guys but WOW did I play with some brilliant players! Good luck to everyone remaining, I cannot wait to see how it all plays out.”

The Liverpool mum ended her post with a cheeky dig at fellow contestant Anna’s incorrect spelling of her name, writing: “All my love, Meina 😉.”