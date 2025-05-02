BBC1's Sort Your Life Out is looking for people from Merseyside to take part

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hit BBC One show Sort Your Life Out is back and looking for families or shared households in Merseyside to take part in the next series.

The team behind Stacey Solomon’s popular home-transformation show ‘Sort Your Life Out’ are currently casting for the next series and below is everything you need to know.

What is Sort Your Life Out?

First airing in 2021, Sort Your life Out is a BBC programme which sees TV personality and singer Stacey Solomon, alongside an expert team, revamp clutterd homes across the UK.

During the show - which often proves to be life-changing for those who take part - homeowners must decide which personal belongings they want to keep and which they can leave behind.

Stacey Solomon – pictured with Iwan Carrington, Rob Bent and Dilly Carter

Who should apply?

The Sort Your Life Out application form says it is looking for families or shared households “who would love to transform their homes through a supersized declutter!”

The production team added: “Whether you have a new baby on the way, want to run a business from home, find it hard to let go of sentimental items or just want to create calm in the chaos, the Sort Your Life Out team would love to hear from you”.

You must be at least aged 18 to enter.

What will happen when you’re on the show?

Stacey and her team of organising fanatics - made up of Dilly Carter, Rob Bent and Iwan Carrington - can help you let go of the things you don’t need, and streamline what you do.

They will lay out the entire contents of your house before you and help you decide what tokeep, and what to lose. Through a life changing declutter, supersize spring clean and ingenious carpentry solutions, this process will bring joy back into your home.

The team will also create space-saving storage and put systems in place to save you time and money in the future.

How can I apply?