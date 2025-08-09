Brad Kella, a self-taught pianist from Liverpool, opens up about his journey to becoming a classical music sensation.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Few stories in music are as moving and inspirational as Brad Kella's. Still at the start of what promises to be a remarkable career, Brad has already faced more ups and downs than many artists see in a lifetime.

Our video journalist Emily Bonner has been to speak to the Liverpool star about his journey from foster care to fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad said: “I wanted to bring the genre of classical music to become cool. People always think when you're a classical musician that you've had a rich upbringing and you've been classically trained and stuff like that and it's all nonsense.

“I grew up on a council estate and through the care system and I've never had a classical lesson in my life, but yeah, I can go and play in these amazing concerts with orchestras because they had hard work and dedication to push towards it.”

His breakthrough came with Channel 4's ‘The Piano’, where his moving personal story and breathtaking performances captivated audiences across the country.

Brad explained: “Vulnerability was a massive side of it because obviously I exposed my story to the world, but I think it was the best decision I ever made because of how of a positive reaction it's had on so many people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the 24-year-old self-taught pianist is preparing to take his next big step, his very first UK tour.

Brad Kella. | Local TV

“It's a tour in September. I'm doing London Union Chapel, which is going to be one of the biggest concerts in my life,” Brad said. “We do Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester as well but Union Chapel is the one that I'm most looking forward to.

“I've got a few extras that night that I'm not going to even announce, so it's going to be amazing and I can't wait for people to come down.”

Brad’s momentum is only grown since supporting Gary Barlow on his UK tour, a personal invitation from the pop legend himself. The buzz around Brad's debut album *Phoebe's Melody*'s been building ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following its release, the album soared to number one on the global classical charts, firmly establishing him as one of the UK's most exciting new classical musical talents.

Brad stands as living proof that no dream is too distant and that music can really change a life.

He added: “Hopefully I've inspired people to go and chase a dream because it might not even be piano, guitar or singing. It could be absolutely anything in the world, but as long as you chase something that you're passionate about, no matter what obstacles are in your way, then I hope I push that towards people.

“I just love watching people from our city do well.”